Commsignia Unveils New Era of Roadway Intelligence at ITS America 2026: Bridging the Data Gap Between Automakers and Smart Cities

"Connectivity or the perception of reality are only small parts of value creation. Accurate, trusted intelligence applied in real-world operations contributes the most," — Szabolcs Patay, CEO of Commsignia Post this

The centerpiece of the Detroit showcase: the Commsignia Trust Engine

The Commsignia Trust Engine is a digital twin platform that fuses road condition and traffic safety data from any validated source, be it a third-party camera, a roadside LiDAR unit, or a connected vehicle, through authenticated and secured channels, into a single, validated "ground truth". This system enables agencies to detect traffic incidents in real time, monitor pedestrian behavior, and verify the effectiveness of the safety system.

"Connectivity or the perception of reality are only small parts of value creation. Accurate, trusted intelligence applied in real-world operations contributes the most," said Szabi Patay, CEO of Commsignia. "We are expanding our leadership in V2X to provide the industry's most trusted data source, unifying sensor perception and sharing data over secure connections so cities and OEMs can finally see a measurable ROI on safety investments. For anyone deploying perception hardware, Commsignia is the platform that ensures your data reaches its full potential across jurisdictions."

Commsignia leads the industry in operational deployments that turn raw connectivity into life-saving intelligence. By integrating top-tier sensors, including Ouster BlueCity's lidar-powered traffic management solutions, FLIR infrared sensors and IQSIGHT (formerly Bosch Video Systems) cameras with Commsignia RSUs we are already delivering high-stakes solutions for VRU protection and emergency vehicle preemption. Our participation in OmniAir's Sensor Certification Program ensures this roadway intelligence is built on a foundation of trust and the accurate mapping of the physical world.

"We are transforming pedestrian safety through real-time LIDAR integration and V2X communication. By deploying intelligent sensors at intersections and equipping agency fleets with connected technology, we provide drivers with split-second awareness to protect every road user." - says Blaine Leonard, Transportation Technology Engineer & Program Manager for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT).

"As Denver looks to expand our connected mobility program with the goal of improving safety for all modes of transportation, this platform connects future possibilities with current challenges. This type of technology may allow engineers to monitor, configure, and secure our entire connected infrastructure from one interface." - says Amy Ford, Executive Director of the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

"As DriveOhio is preparing Ohio's Statewide C-V2X Deployment plan, it is very apparent that the need for device and system interoperability is increasingly important. As transportation users navigate across Ohio, a seamless operation is necessary to help facilitate increases in safety and efficiency for all users within our transportation system." - Nick Hegemier, DriveOhio.

From the Intersection to the Vehicle

Commsignia's impact spans both infrastructure and automotive production:

For cities and road infrastructure operators we provide the Trust Engine through the newly launched Roadway Intelligence Suite, Emergency Safety Suite and Fleet Suite with jobs-specific analytics and road safety tools.

Commsignia Roadway Intelligence Suite: safety analytics and traffic performance tools for road operators

Commsignia Emergency Safety Suite: a safety shield with priority and preemption for first responders

Commsignia Fleet Suite: priority for better efficiency and on-time performance for public transit and urban services like snow removal.

Carmakers are embedding Commsignia Automotive Suite, the hybrid communications suite fusing C-V2X direct and V2N into a flexible, unified vehicle-side software to ensure that cars actively communicate with the road.

Connected cars with direct V2X are hitting the streets in volume right now in Europe and China, creating a safer traffic ecosystem. Commsignia is ready to bring the same reliability to US streets and works with multiple OEMs to bring the safety benefits of both V2X and V2N to the US.

Live Demonstrations at ITS America

The 2026 event marks a milestone: Commsignia's automotive production programs, live municipal deployments, and hybrid V2X/V2N platforms are now all active in the market simultaneously. Attendees can experience the Commsignia Trust Engine, serving as the "ground truth layer" firsthand through live demonstrations.

Live Detection Fusion: two raw feed views highlighting individual sensor object streams and the combined view representing a single fused, high-confidence model to show how the Commsignia Trust Engine reconciles data from different types of sensors into a single operational reality.

VRU Protection: High-precision Vulnerable Road User (VRU) conflict detection will be showcased as the foundation for the entire product portfolio.

Real-World Evidence: Presentation sessions will debunk V2X myths and demonstrate how consistent deployments in projects like "Connecting the West" (Utah, Colorado, Wyoming) are actively saving lives.

Built on Trust, Not Dogma

The evolution, powered by the Commsignia Trust Engine, is built on years of production-grade rigor. While the brand is updating to reflect a broader focus on roadway intelligence, its commitment to security-first design and standards compliance remains unchanged. Commsignia is participating in global standards bodies, and the company ensures that its platform remains vendor-agnostic, helping customers avoid lock-in while ensuring their infrastructure is production-hardened, and always communicating through the most appropriate channel, whether it's direct C-V2X, V2N or both.

"Cities and carmakers don't want ideology; they want use-cases with high ROI, wide reach and reliability," added Patay. "Whether it's emergency vehicle priority and public services like transit, snow cleaning, protecting vulnerable road users or optimizing the traffic flow, our platform delivers the ground truth required for high-stakes operations."

More about the Commsignia Trust Engine:

https://commsignia.com/news/commsignia-trust-engine

Media Contact

Balazs Toth, Commsignia, 36 202194664, [email protected], commsignia.com

SOURCE Commsignia