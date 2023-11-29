Communication experience is the decisive success factor in CX. Self-service option is critical

Building on the report findings, transcosmos will work with you in shifting your customer communication channels to online and setting your approach towards enhancing your CX strategies. Post this

transcosmos began its proprietary annual Consumer to Business Communications Trend Survey in 2016. Since then, the report has been well-received by many clients, and is now popularly known as Com Survey. The Com Survey 2023-2024 analyzes how consumers use communication channels, problems they face as they go through call and chat channels, as well as their problem-solving processes. In addition, the report specifies the metrics to measure CX and areas of improvement, revealing the importance of communication throughout the entire CX process.

Survey Overview Designed by: transcosmos inc. Objective: Understanding the consumer to business communications trend Period: July 28 to 31, 2023 Method: Online survey Number of questions: 48 Respondents: Men and women who have communicated with businesses in the past Valid respondents: 3,000



The results showed that a growing number of consumers use text-based communication channels such as LINE and chats. On the contrary, phone-based service users continued to drop for seven consecutive years to a level of only two in three, meaning roughly 20% of consumers "don't mind customer service without phone-based support." Recognizing the needs of today's consumers, businesses must increase chat features and expand the scope of chat services, design user flows for their official websites to guide more users to self-service solutions, and make human support a last resort. Businesses need to build a hybrid support model combining automated response with the power of digital and live-agent support.

The survey also revealed that communication experience has a significant weight as a customer satisfaction factor, impacting total customer satisfaction by as much as 30%. To enhance communication experience, businesses must act on initiatives from two different angles at the same time; one from a digital experience perspective including actions to promote self-service solutions, and another from an operational excellence perspective such as to increase the first contact resolution rate.

The report covers many more valuable findings. Please visit and download the survey report on transplus, transcosmos's owned media.

Building on the report findings, transcosmos will work with you in shifting your customer communication channels to online and setting your approach towards enhancing your CX strategies.

