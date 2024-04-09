Communications and Crisis Management Expert Evan Nierman Co-Authors Third Book

"With 'Pivotal Leadership,' readers will gain invaluable insights into the principles of effective leadership, innovation, and persuasion," Nierman said. "I am honored to be a part of this esteemed collection and to share my experiences with aspiring leaders." Post this

In his chapter titled "Innovate by Learning and Coming Together," Nierman delves into the concept of leadership as a continuous journey of growth and education. Drawing from his extensive experience as Founder and CEO of Red Banyan, a global strategic communications firm, Nierman shares valuable insights on fostering innovation and embracing diversity in the workplace.

"In today's rapidly evolving landscape, effective leadership requires a commitment to lifelong learning," Nierman said. "My goal was to underscore the importance of embracing new ideas and perspectives and the transformative power of collaboration."

Nierman discusses the vital role each CEO should play as Chief Education Officer, emphasizing the value of ongoing learning and knowledge-sharing within organizations. He highlights the significance of seeking inspiration beyond the confines of the office, citing personal experiences of breakthroughs achieved through attending conferences and industry events.

In addition, he underscores the role that immigrants are uniquely positioned to play when it comes to driving innovation. He advocates for the recruitment of hardworking immigrants and second-generation Americans, emphasizing their unique perspectives and admirable work ethic and how they contribute to the American workforce.

"With 'Pivotal Leadership,' readers will gain invaluable insights into the principles of effective leadership, innovation, and persuasion," Nierman said. "I am honored to be a part of this esteemed collection and to share my experiences with aspiring leaders."

Coming soon in both hardcover and softback, Pivotal Leadership is immediately available on Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble eBook, and Kobo eBook formats, providing accessible access to leaders at all levels to cultivate the skills necessary for success in today's dynamic business environment. Pivotal Leadership is published by Leaders Press, which is led by publishing industry expert and accomplished entrepreneur Alinka Rutkowska.

