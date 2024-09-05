Communities In Schools and Ulta Beauty Partner for Student Achievement and Well-Being this School Year

$200,000 grant from the nation's largest beauty retailer supports CIS' College and Career Readiness initiative

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Communities In Schools®(CIS®), the nation's leading provider of K-12 school-based integrated student supports, announces a new partnership with the Ulta Beauty Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) affiliated with the nation's largest beauty retailer. The foundation is awarding a $200,000 grant to bolster CIS' College and Career Readiness (CCR) initiative, designed to equip students with the essential resources and guidance they need to succeed in school and achieve in life.

This collaboration underscores the shared commitment of CIS and Ulta Beauty to student well-being. A central component of the CCR initiative is a focus on social and emotional wellness and preparing students for life after high school, emphasizing academic excellence, career preparedness, and holistic development.

"Ulta Beauty has been a steadfast supporter of Communities In Schools," said Rey Saldaña, National President and CEO of Communities In Schools. "We're grateful for their commitment to our College and Career Readiness initiative, which is helping students nationwide develop the skills needed to build resiliency and positively impact their communities."

Social-emotional learning initiatives empower students by fostering self-awareness, confidence, and resilience, enhancing their overall well-being. By providing opportunities for students to develop vital life skills such as stress management, effective communication, and relationship building, this contributes to creating a supportive environment where students feel valued and accepted, echoing Ulta Beauty's commitment to nurturing holistic well-being.

"Ulta Beauty believes in harnessing the power of beauty to create joy and positive change, and one of the ways we're doing that is through the Ulta Beauty Charitable Foundation's mission to support the holistic well-being of women and teens," said Jodi Caro, general counsel, chief risk and compliance officer at Ulta Beauty. "Life skills and emotional learning is an often-overlooked aspect of early education, but it's so critical to long-term well-being and success. We're proud to partner with CIS and amplify the organization's efforts to positively impact the lives of young people."

About Communities In Schools

Communities In Schools® (CIS®) is a national organization that ensures every student, regardless of who they are, their ability, zip code or socioeconomic background, has what they need to realize their potential in school and beyond. Working directly inside more than 3,000 schools across the country, we connect students to caring adults and community resources that help them see, confront, and overcome the barriers that stand between them and a brighter future. Together, we build a powerful change movement made up of peers, students, and alumni committed to building an equitable path to education for future generations. Follow us for news @cisnational on X, formerly Twitter, or with the hashtag #AllinforKids.

About Ulta Beauty Charitable Foundation

The Ulta Beauty Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) affiliated with the nation's largest beauty retailer, is on a mission to support the holistic well-being of women and teens so they can unleash their possibilities. As part of its ongoing commitment to championing joy and using the power of beauty as a force for good, the Foundation supports well-being by providing resources to help increase confidence, improve physical health, and create a sense of community and belonging for women and youth. To learn more, visit https://www.ulta.com/company/corporate-responsibility/community.

