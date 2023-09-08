Communities In Schools Celebrates 2023 "All In For Students" Honorees

The All In for Students Awards is our opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate those in the CIS Network who are incredible examples of what it means to create school-wide impact, ensuring students stay in school and achieve in life. - Communities In Schools President and CEO, Rey Saldaña. Tweet this

Honorees include:

Site Coordinator Award: Sylvia Jabaley from Communities In Schools of Cape Fear, N.C. for her role as a champion for student mental health and the first school leader to bring trauma-informed wellness programs directly to students through CISCF.

from Communities In Schools of Cape Fear, N.C. for her role as a champion for student mental health and the first school leader to bring trauma-informed wellness programs directly to students through CISCF. Education Partner Award: Dr. Jeffrey Menzer for his partnership with Communities In Schools of Delaware by serving as an ambassador for CISDE to be in every school throughout the State of Delaware and advocating for collaboration on efforts to improve graduation rates in five school districts in Northern New Castle County .

for his partnership with Communities In Schools of by serving as an ambassador for CISDE to be in every school throughout the and advocating for collaboration on efforts to improve graduation rates in five school districts in . Distinguished Service Alumni Award: Anahi Ibarra , an alumna of CIS of Los Angeles for her commitment to supporting and mentoring youth and young adults as a current CIS site coordinator, arts advocate, and community leader.

, an alumna of CIS of for her commitment to supporting and mentoring youth and young adults as a current CIS site coordinator, arts advocate, and community leader. Philanthropic Partner Award: Ballmer Group for investing up to $165 million to help Communities In Schools scale its integrated student supports model to 1,000 new majority low-income (e.g., "Title I-eligible") schools.

"Communities In Schools remains a trusted leader in student success because of the committed individuals who surround students with a community of support," said Communities In Schools President and CEO, Rey Saldaña. "The All In for Students Awards is our opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate those in the CIS Network who are incredible examples of what it means to create school-wide impact, ensuring students stay in school and achieve in life."

"The All In for Students Awards represents the best of CIS. Every year, we come together to recognize the individuals and partners who go above and beyond to provide essential programming, mentorship, and student supports," said CIS Board of Directors Chair, Elaine Wynn. "Communities In Schools continues to thrive in more schools with a record number of high school graduates yearly. Our success is directly linked to those who show up for students and their families every day, delivering their very best for our communities."

Honorees will be recognized and celebrated at the annual Communities In Schools Leadership Town Hall conference in Detroit, MI where CIS leaders from across the country will join prominent education thought leaders and policymakers.

Since 2007, the All In for Students Awards have honored the contributions of key alumni, staff, education and funding partners, legislative representatives, business and community leaders, and others who have demonstrated their commitment, expertise, compassion, and fulfillment of the Communities In Schools® (CIS®) mission: to connect students in need with a caring adult who helps them stay in school and succeed in life.

ABOUT COMMUNITIES IN SCHOOLS

Communities In Schools® (CIS (®) is a national organization that ensures every student, regardless of race, zip code, or socioeconomic background has what they need to realize their potential in school and beyond. Working directly inside more than 2,900 schools across the country, we connect students to caring adults and community resources that help them see, confront, and overcome the barriers that stand between them and a brighter future. Together, we build a powerful change movement made up of peers, students, and alumni committed to building an equitable path to education for future generations. Follow us for news @cisnational on Twitter or with the hashtag #AllInForKids.

