Communities In Schools Celebrates Record-Breaking Gift from Hudson

Committed to generating positive impacts through travel retail, Hudson raises nearly $1.9 million to support CIS' mission of helping kids succeed in school and achieve in life

ARLINGTON, Va., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Communities In Schools® (CIS®), the nation's leading provider of K-12 school-based integrated student supports, and travel experience company Hudson, part of Avolta, are celebrating another significant milestone in their long-standing partnership.

In 2023 and early 2024, Hudson's customers nationwide raised nearly $1.9 million through the travel retailer's in-store round-up-for-charity program to support CIS' mission of helping students succeed in school and achieve in life. This contribution, more than triple the amount raised in 2022, stands as the largest single gift in the 16-year history of the partnership.

"We are incredibly grateful for the unwavering support of Hudson and its customers over the years," said Rey Saldaña, National President and CEO of Communities In Schools. "Their commitment to our mission is truly making a difference in the lives of students across the country. This record-breaking contribution will have a lasting impact on the communities we serve."

Since 2008, Hudson has leveraged its extensive presence in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations across North America to raise funds on behalf of CIS and, in 2023, CIS and Hudson celebrated a lifetime giving milestone of $5 million. As CIS' longest-standing corporate partner and past recipient of CIS' All In For Students Philanthropic Partner Award, Hudson has helped the organization grow from serving 1.3 million students in 2008 to more than 2 million today.

"We are thrilled to see such a tremendously positive response to our round-up program and the willingness of customers to give back to the communities in which they live or are visiting," said Hope Remoundos, Chief Commercial Officer, North America, Avolta. "I attribute this record-breaking milestone to these generous travelers and the thousands of Hudson team members so deeply committed to supporting the work of Communities In Schools. It exemplifies our collective efforts, especially as Hudson continues to prioritize generating positive impacts through travel retail and engaging our local communities as part of our Destination 2027 strategy."

Hudson's contributions are distributed at the national and local level — supporting 26 affiliates in communities where Hudson operates, including Chicago, Atlanta, Indianapolis, San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, Washington, D.C., and Seattle. Funds allocated to the CIS National Office are used to enhance organizational capacity, strengthen support for the national network, and expand its integrated student supports model into more schools across the country.

About Communities In Schools

Communities In Schools® (CIS®) is a national organization that ensures every student, regardless of who they are, their ability, zip code or socioeconomic background, has what they need to realize their potential in school and beyond. Working directly inside more than 3,000 schools across the country, we connect students to caring adults and community resources that help them see, confront, and overcome the barriers that stand between them and a brighter future. Together, we build a powerful change movement made up of peers, students, and alumni committed to building an equitable path to education for future generations. Follow us for news @cisnational on X, formerly Twitter, or with the hashtag #AllinforKids.

About Hudson

Hudson, part of Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), is a travel experience company turning the world of travel into a world of opportunity by being the Traveler's Best Friend in more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist locations across North America. Our team members care for travelers as friends at our travel convenience, specialty retail, duty free, and food and beverage destinations. At the intersection of travel and retail, we partner with landlords and vendors, and take innovative, commercial approaches to deliver exceptional value.

Visit HudsonGroup.com for more information and connect with Hudson on LinkedIn and Instagram.

