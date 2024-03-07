Community-Based Research: A New Frontier of Sites and the Benefits for Clinical Trials -- Part 1, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Through insightful discussions and case studies, discover how fostering partnerships with local communities can enhance clinical trials, drive medical innovation and ultimately accelerate drug development. Post this

This webinar is the first in this series to learn more about Circuit Clinical's Community Research Network and how community healthcare can provide a new source of patients and doctors to participate in research that allows pharmaceutical companies to achieve new goals in clinical trial representation.

The featured speakers will focus on community-based research, defining what community-based research is as well as its significance in the pharmaceutical landscape. Attendees will learn about:

How community-based research sites differ from traditional research models at academic medical centers and dedicated research sites

How pharmaceutical sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs) can gain value from these sites

Some of the challenges that community research sites can pose

Factors to consider when selecting a community research site

Don't miss this opportunity to gain a comprehensive understanding through our three-part series of the symbiotic relationship between sponsors, patients, physicians and community-based research sites, paving the way for a more inclusive and impactful future in medical research.

Register for this webinar today to gain insights into how participant representation in research can be improved by offering clinical trials in community healthcare settings.

Join Alaina Anderson, Special Projects and Analytics Lead, US Clinical Studies Unit, Sanofi; Elizabeth Seyfret, Head of Site Engagement and Partnership Delivery, Fortrea; and Laura Warwick, SVP, Commercial, Circuit Clinical, for the live webinar on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 2pm EDT (11am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Community-Based Research: A New Frontier of Sites and the Benefits for Clinical Trials — Part 1.

