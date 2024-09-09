Community-Based Research Series: Engaging New-to-Research Physicians within Community Healthcare, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Each speaker will bring valuable insights from across their medical career journey, whether they have been conducting studies for years, are just beginning to pursue research, or have been leading research teams to achieve success. Post this

Whether physicians are driven to advance medical knowledge, discover new treatment options, or build upon their professional development—community-based research can bring various benefits, such as improving upon the current standard of care, uncovering new treatment paths, or simply contributing to the greater good of medicine. For patients, they can choose what option works for their care with the guidance of their trusted physician.

In this webinar, attendees will hear directly from physicians who have partnered with Circuit Clinical's Site Partnership Network about their experience in conducting clinical research within their respective health systems and practices. Each speaker will bring valuable insights from across their medical career journey, whether they have been conducting studies for years, are just beginning to pursue research, or have been leading research teams to achieve success.

Register for this webinar today to gain access to the three-part series on the symbiotic relationship between sponsors, patients, physicians, and community-based research sites—all of who are paving the way for a more inclusive and impactful future in medical research.

This webinar is Part 3 of a series:

Part 1: March 27, 2024 (archive available)

Community-Based Research: A New Frontier of Sites and the Benefits for Clinical Trials – Part 1

Part 2: April 4, 2024 (archive available)

Providing Equitable Access to Improve Inclusion in Clinical Trials

Join Irfan Khan (Moderator), MD, CEO, Circuit Clinical; Daniel Marangoni, PhD, Head of Oncology Site Operations, Circuit Clinical; Karen Pypniowski, Vice President Site Operations, Circuit Clinical; Rita Vinod Knause, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Principal Investigator, North Hudson Community Action Corporation; Dr. Priya Rimal, Medical Director of Adult and Internal Medicine, Endocrinologist/Internist, Principal Investigator, North Hudson Community Action Corporation; and Peter Ricketti, D.O., Physician and Co-Owner, Mercer Allergy & Pulmonary Associates, for the live webinar on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Community-Based Research Series: Engaging New-to-Research Physicians within Community Healthcare.

