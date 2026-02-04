Community Blood Drive Supports Life-Saving Work of San Diego Blood Bank - Tuesday, February 17, 10:00am - 3:30pm at Better Business Bureau, 4747 Viewridge Ave., San Diego

We are grateful for the continued support of TerraPro Solutions, Better Business Bureau, Mulligan Funding, and Appstar in organizing another blood drive this year. Their efforts play an important role in helping us collect the lifesaving blood products our community depends on. Post this

"We are grateful for the continued support of TerraPro Solutions, Better Business Bureau, Mulligan Funding, and Appstar in organizing another blood drive this year," said Claudine Van Gonka, Director of Community Relations for San Diego Blood Bank. "Their efforts play an important role in helping us collect the lifesaving blood products our community depends on."

"TerraPro Solutions is pleased to support the indispensable work of San Diego Blood Bank," said Kimberlee Centera, CEO of TerraPro Solutions. "We are fortunate to have such a critical resource serving our community."

"We are guided by our mission to ethically contribute to the well-being of our community," said Kryistyna Hook, Senior Director of Brand Strategies & Social Impact at Better Business Bureau. "We are proud to collaborate with San Diego Blood Bank and encourage individuals to give the gift of life."

"We are grateful for the opportunity to positively impact our community by partnering with San Diego Blood Bank to support this donation drive," said Karen Leibowitz, Chief Marketing Officer, Appstar.

"At Mulligan Funding, we value people; not only our employees and the small business owners we serve, but also those who live in our local community," said Milad Hassibi, Marketing Manager at Mulligan Funding. "We're proud to support this life-saving donation drive and partner with outstanding organizations like San Diego Blood Bank."

About San Diego Blood Bank (SDBB):

San Diego Blood Bank is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization also operating as Southern California Blood Bank. The Blood Bank serves hospitals throughout Southern California. San Diego Blood Bank is dedicated to community health by providing a reliable supply of blood to patients in need. Our vision is to further ensure the health of our community by simultaneously delivering related health and wellness education and services and collaborating with various partners in medical research. San Diego Blood Bank currently operates 10 fixed-site donation locations and 10 bloodmobiles. For more information about SDBB, visit http://www.SanDiegoBloodBank.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Linkedin.

About TerraPro Solutions:

TerraPro Solutions is a leading renewable energy project development consultancy. The company has generated over 24 GWs in solar, wind, and energy storage. With a total financed value of over $25 billion, TerraPro Solutions is a top development consultancy in the renewables market. TerraPro Solutions provides high-level expertise in the development and implementation of renewable energy projects including wind, solar, and energy storage. From inception to transaction closing, TerraPro's team of experts possess the real-world knowledge to continually assess and mitigate risk, to ensure that all legal requirements and project milestones are met. For more information, contact Annemarie Osborne at [email protected] or visit http://www.terraprosolutions.com.

About Better Business Bureau:

Better Business Bureau (BBB) has empowered people to find businesses, brands, and charities they can trust for more than 110 years. In 2023, people turned to BBB more than 218 million times for BBB Business Profiles on 5.3 million businesses, and 80,000 times for BBB charity reports on about 12,000 charities, for free at BBB.org. The International Association of Better Business Bureaus is the umbrella organization for the local, independent BBBs in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Incorporated locally in 1938, BBB Pacific Southwest, Central & Inland California serves Greater Arizona and Southern, Central and Inland California, providing critical tools to ignite success including mentorship, online products, coworking and access to capital. Our objective expertise educates the community on ethical behavior in the marketplace and how businesses can build trust. For additional information visit: https://www.bbb.org.

About Mulligan Funding:

Mulligan Funding is a leading provider of access to funding ($10,000 to $5 million) to the small and medium-sized businesses that fuel our country. Our customer-focused, innovative approach has enabled us to provide access to almost $2.5 billion in funding tailored to the needs of our clients. Beyond providing access to funding solutions, Mulligan Funding is committed to making a meaningful impact through initiatives that give back and support communities across the country. For more information, contact: Milad Hassibi, 858.427.5685, [email protected] or visit: http://www.mulliganfunding.com

About Appstar:

Appstar is a leader in point-of-sale technology solutions for small businesses and entrepreneurs. We offer our customers the highest quality programs and POS systems including credit and debit card processing, E-Commerce solutions, gift cards, rewards and loyalty programs and business management tools. For more information, please visit https://www.appstar.net/company-in-point-of-sale-systems/

Media Contact

Annemarie Osborne, TerraPro Solutions, 949.237.2906, [email protected], https://terraprosolutions.com/

Claudine Van Gonka, San Diego Blood Bank, 619-455-7785, [email protected], https://sandiegobloodbank.org/

