Community Catalyst Continues Multi-State Health Justice Initiative Following Wins on Healthcare, Paid Leave and Child Care

Ongoing Robert Wood Johnson Foundation investment will support organizing, policy advocacy and narrative change in nearly a dozen states Post this

"The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation's continued investment in Voices reflects something rare in this field: a proven model backed by the infrastructure that achieves impact," said Linda Goler Blount, MPH, President and CEO of Community Catalyst. "Voices has already delivered structural, statewide wins — universal paid sick leave, expanded health coverage, protected child care access — and 3.0 lets us scale that model strategically, with the data to show exactly where this investment is moving the needle, state by state and across the country. We are grateful for their commitment to protecting the health of our communities."

Voices 3.0 will see Community Catalyst, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, and Community Change working alongside partner organizations in nearly a dozen states to strengthen community power in service of healthcare reform through organizing, policy advocacy, narrative change, capacity building and shared learning — all connected through Community Catalyst's data infrastructure.

Since 2021, The Voices program has empowered state and local groups across the country to protect and invest in their communities, including but not limited to:

Paid sick leave for all workers in New Mexico

Protecting the closure of Head Start centers in Oakland, CA

Granting healthcare coverage to pregnant people and kids in Colorado and Maryland, regardless of immigration status

Expanding childcare subsidies in Ohio

Preventing cuts to substance use disorder programs and Medicaid health insurance in Indiana

Breaking down barriers to kids accessing Medicaid health insurance in New Jersey

Expanding access to healthcare for Illinois seniors, regardless of immigration status

Media Contact

Jack Cardinal, Community Catalyst, 1 7819605208, [email protected], CommunityCatalyst.org

SOURCE Community Catalyst