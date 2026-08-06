Community Catalyst Continues Multi-State Health Justice Initiative Following Wins on Healthcare, Paid Leave and Child Care

Community Catalyst, the nation's leading health justice advocacy organization, today announced the launch of Voices for Health Justice 3.0 (Voices), the next phase in its groundbreaking, multi-year effort centered on building community organizing, policy knowledge and narrative change in communities across the country in service of healthcare reform.
BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Community Catalyst, the nation's leading health justice advocacy organization, today announced the launch of Voices for Health Justice 3.0 (Voices), the next phase in its groundbreaking, multi-year effort centered on building community organizing, policy knowledge and narrative change in communities across the country in service of healthcare reform.
Alongside Voices 3.0 Community Catalyst is advancing the organization's pioneering Health Justice Intelligence (HJI), an emerging data infrastructure for the health justice movement. HJI documents what works, identifies patterns across states, and treats stories as data in the push for systems change. HJI has the potential to give Voices partners and funders a shared and credible evidence base to track results, replicate proven strategies across state lines, and demonstrate impact at a scale dedicated partners across the country have asked for.
"The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation's continued investment in Voices reflects something rare in this field: a proven model backed by the infrastructure that achieves impact," said Linda Goler Blount, MPH, President and CEO of Community Catalyst. "Voices has already delivered structural, statewide wins — universal paid sick leave, expanded health coverage, protected child care access — and 3.0 lets us scale that model strategically, with the data to show exactly where this investment is moving the needle, state by state and across the country. We are grateful for their commitment to protecting the health of our communities."
Voices 3.0 will see Community Catalyst, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, and Community Change working alongside partner organizations in nearly a dozen states to strengthen community power in service of healthcare reform through organizing, policy advocacy, narrative change, capacity building and shared learning — all connected through Community Catalyst's data infrastructure.
Since 2021, The Voices program has empowered state and local groups across the country to protect and invest in their communities, including but not limited to:
- Paid sick leave for all workers in New Mexico
- Protecting the closure of Head Start centers in Oakland, CA
- Granting healthcare coverage to pregnant people and kids in Colorado and Maryland, regardless of immigration status
- Expanding childcare subsidies in Ohio
- Preventing cuts to substance use disorder programs and Medicaid health insurance in Indiana
- Breaking down barriers to kids accessing Medicaid health insurance in New Jersey
- Expanding access to healthcare for Illinois seniors, regardless of immigration status
Media Contact
Jack Cardinal, Community Catalyst, 1 7819605208, [email protected], CommunityCatalyst.org
SOURCE Community Catalyst
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