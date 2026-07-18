Community Catalyst Statement On DHS "Public Charge" Changes

National health justice organization Community Catalyst — a steering committee member of the Protecting Immigrant Families Coalition — issued the following statement in response to the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) changes to "public charge," which will roll back existing protections without replacing them.

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National health justice organization Community Catalyst — a steering committee member of the Protecting Immigrant Families Coalition — issued the following statement in response to the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) changes to "public charge," which will roll back existing protections without replacing them.