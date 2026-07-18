Community Catalyst Statement On DHS "Public Charge" Changes

National health justice organization Community Catalyst — a steering committee member of the Protecting Immigrant Families Coalition — issued the following statement in response to the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) changes to "public charge," which will roll back existing protections without replacing them.
WASHINGTON, July 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National health justice organization Community Catalyst — a steering committee member of the Protecting Immigrant Families Coalition — issued the following statement in response to the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) changes to "public charge," which will roll back existing protections without replacing them.
This proposal will introduce significant bias into the immigration system and cause fear among immigrant families, with consequences that will ripple through the healthcare system. When families worry that getting help could put their immigration status at risk, they may avoid health coverage, nutrition support, and other basic services that they are both entitled to and that keep communities healthy. DHS has acknowledged that this kind of chilling effect can worsen health outcomes, increase emergency room use, raise uncompensated care, and deepen poverty and housing instability.
Shaina Goodman, Vice President of Policy and Government Affairs, Community Catalyst, said:
"The final rule uses confusion as a weapon. These policies will increase fear in immigrant communities, keep people from accessing care they qualify for, make communities sicker, and push increased costs onto everyone accessing the healthcare system.
"When people can get preventive care, manage chronic conditions, and support their families, it strengthens public health, local economies and creates more stability for all of us. Community Catalyst will continue working with immigrant justice partners to push back on harmful public charge policies and advance fairness, dignity, and health for every community."
Media Contact
Jack Cardinal, Community Catalyst, 1 781-960-5208, [email protected], https://communitycatalyst.org/
SOURCE Community Catalyst
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