Community Celebrates Grand Opening of Landmark at Dublin with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Luxury Residences & Lifestyle Amenities

Landmark at Dublin features 78 fully managed apartment residences, thoughtfully designed for modern living. Amenities include:

Spacious rooftop terrace with grilling stations, putting green, fire pits, kitchenette, TVs, and lounge seating

Fitness center with professional-grade equipment and training space

Golf simulator

Pet Spa

Stylish entertainment lounge

Dedicated Co-Working Space

Concierge on premises

Package Lockers

EV Charging Stations

Residential & Retail Leasing Now Underway

Residential leasing is now open, with studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units available. Leasing activity has been strong, with many units secured before construction was completed.

The development also features prime retail opportunities designed to enhance community life. Several letters of intent have already been signed, with commitments from both local and national retailers. Opportunities remain for restaurants, service providers, and general retail, with an end-cap patio space ideal for a café or pizzeria.

A Local Vision for Dublin's Future

Landmark at Dublin is led by a local ownership group comprised of Milex Construction, Suburban City Group, and Keystone Partners Group. Their commitment to Bucks County and investment in Dublin Borough underscores a shared vision for sustainable growth, community pride, and local economic vitality.

"Landmark at Dublin is more than just a building—it's a cornerstone for the future of Dublin Borough," said Michael DeMaio of Milex Construction. "We are thrilled to see the community come together to celebrate this milestone and to share our excitement for what's ahead."

Landmark at Dublin represents a bold step forward in the revitalization of Dublin Borough, blending modern luxury with local values. The project provides high-quality housing and retail space while contributing to the borough's transformation into a vibrant, walkable community.

Images here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/tdee5gnzjo92b1ky6xfqi/AB6UrYeAIz7OpDsceCHKMFA?rlkey=2s0fncqj4ihx9rrwyqechgfcs&dl=0

For more information, please contact Antonio DiCianni at 215-240-4339 or [email protected].

About Milex Construction

Established in 1981, Milex Construction is a third-generation family-owned, full-service general contracting and construction management firm serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including pre-construction, general contracting, construction management, and design-build services. Guided by core values of integrity, customer service, experience, and value, Milex Construction boasts over 30 years of experience in retail, industrial, hospitality/restaurant, office, multi-family, and medical sectors, serving both public and private clients.

About Suburban City Group

Suburban City Group is a fully integrated commercial real estate firm with unparalleled local market experience and unrivaled industry expertise. Offering a comprehensive boutique real estate platform with national reach, Suburban City Group provides best-in-class service that leverages successful technology and marketing/social media strategies.

About USA Architects

USA Architects is an architecture, planning, and interior design firm serving a diversified client base since 1985. The firm builds communities—schools, offices, and public spaces—where people learn, work, and govern in harmony. USA Architects operates in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York.

About Stonefield Engineering & Design

Stonefield Engineering & Design is a full-service professional engineering firm that provides consulting, analysis, and design services to support real estate development and planning objectives. The Stonefield team is comprised of professionals with engineering and planning expertise developed through a broad range of development and redevelopment program experiences.

About Keystone Partners Group

Since the launch of the first Keystone Partners Group Keller Williams Real Estate office in the spring of 2001, the organization has expanded to fourteen companies serving much of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey. With over 1,500 agents, KPG maintains a multimillion-dollar profit-sharing history and an annual gross sales volume exceeding two billion dollars. This remarkable track record places KPG as a national industry leader in productivity, profitability, growth, and culture, making it the dynamic multi-office company of choice for real estate professionals and business leaders seeking transformational growth and opportunity.

