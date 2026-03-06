Community Comes Together to Help Neighbors Access Lifesaving Health Care Services & Medications

ICHS is the kind of organization that reaches people before they fall through the cracks or catches them when they do. This year many of our patients will not be able to pay for all or some of their care. We're here to make sure they don't have to choose between groceries and medicine. Post this

"At ICHS we do not turn anyone away regardless of their ability to pay," says ICHS CEO Kelli Nomura. "We believe health care is a human right, and being able to access care is fundamental to the dignity of each person."

ICHS cares for 36,000 patients annually. ICHS is rooted in Seattle's AAPI community. The organization considers the immigrant experience, emphasizing linguistically aligned and culturally competent care, which is offered in 90 languages at ICHS clinic locations.

"The way patients access ICHS Foundation's Uncompensated Care Fund varies," says Nomura. "A patient with very low income may need help with $5 or $10 to purchase necessary medication. Then, there are patients with complex needs that require ongoing treatment. The ICHS Foundation's Uncompensated Care Fund means we assure patients they can receive the health care services and lifesaving medications they need regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay."

About ICHS

ICHS provides wrap around health care including primary care, pediatrics and well child visits, behavioral health, dentistry, vision, nutrition support, and elder care. Patients can work with ICHS to navigate qualification for Apple Health, Medicaid, and Medicare. ICHS has 11 service locations including care sites in Western Washington that include Auburn, Bellevue, Holly Park, Shoreline, and it's the Seattle Flagship clinic in the Chinatown-International District. Additionally, ICHS operates a mobile medical clinic, and a mobile dental clinic to make care accessible to more people, more often.

Media Contact

Nicole Francois, ICHS, 1 2067994414, [email protected], https://www.ichs.com/

SOURCE ICHS