Community-Driven Training for the Next Generation of Creatives Now Available with New Arts School in Los Angeles

Why Now? As arts institutions across the country face closures, LACAE (la-say) answers the urgent call to sustain and modernize accessible, world-class creative education right in the heart of LA — where it belongs. Post this

Key offerings at LACAE:

ACT III Accredited Conservatory Program: A third-year training experience tailored for students who have already completed two years at a conservatory. Students graduate with a full actor package: headshots, reel, resume and performance experience.

Workshops and Intensives: Evening and weekend options open to all skill levels, ideal for working professionals and hobbyists alike. Topics include voice, movement, on-camera technique and more.

Access and Equity Commitments: LACAE prioritizes diverse perspectives in every aspect of programming, curriculum and mentorship — ensuring access to the creative arts for people from all walks of life.

"LACAE isn't just about preserving what's been lost — it's about creating what's next," said Corie Fiebiger, Board Officer-Chair of LACAE. "We believe every artist deserves rigorous, empowering training — without the gatekeeping. That's why we built this community-driven institution, right here in the city that built entertainment."

Media Assets and Interview Opportunities

Executive Director, Erin Coleman is available for interviews. High-resolution images, student testimonials and access to classes can be provided upon request.

To learn more or schedule a media interview, contact Erin Coleman at [email protected] or visit la-cae.org.

About LACAE

The Los Angeles Community of Acting and Entertainment (LACAE) is an LA-based school providing foundational conservatory-style training that empowers individuals to discover and develop their unique artistic voice while equipping them to thrive in an ever-evolving entertainment landscape.

Born from FALA's advocacy, LACAE's foundation is rooted in values of inclusion, collaboration, artistic integrity and purpose-driven training. Faculty, alumni and supporters help shape a living curriculum designed by artists for artists, ensuring mentorship, peer support and real-world readiness.

Media Contact

Erin Coleman, Los Angeles Community of Acting and Entertainment (LACAE), 1 424-478-5051, [email protected], la-cae.org

SOURCE Los Angeles Community of Acting and Entertainment (LACAE)