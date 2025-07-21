Community-Driven Training for the Next Generation of Creatives Now Available with New Arts School in Los Angeles

*LACAE opens modern creative arts offerings through LAPAC collaboration to keep professional arts education alive in LA. *For media covering education, equity, arts funding or the entertainment industry, this launch represents a local win with national significance.
LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Los Angeles Community of Acting and Entertainment (LACAE), a new forward-thinking creative hub, officially launches this summer with a mission to reimagine traditional conservatory training for the 21st-century creative. Backed by the grassroots movement Future Artists of Los Angeles (FALA), LACAE emerges as a timely and much-needed hands-on instructional space preserving the legacy — and reinvention — of rigorous dramatic arts training in Los Angeles.
"Through a strategic collaboration with the Los Angeles Performing Arts Conservatory (LAPAC), LACAE fills the gap in LA so future artists can continue to receive the accredited coursework, academic credit and industry-recognized credentials that are so essential to ensuring a thriving performing arts ecosystem," says Erin Coleman, Executive Director of LACAE. "With an inclusive, student-centered approach, our new training center empowers actors, writers, directors and multidisciplinary artists to own their process and graduate with the tools, mentorship and body of work to thrive in LA's evolving entertainment landscape."
Key offerings at LACAE:
- ACT III Accredited Conservatory Program: A third-year training experience tailored for students who have already completed two years at a conservatory. Students graduate with a full actor package: headshots, reel, resume and performance experience.
- Workshops and Intensives: Evening and weekend options open to all skill levels, ideal for working professionals and hobbyists alike. Topics include voice, movement, on-camera technique and more.
- Access and Equity Commitments: LACAE prioritizes diverse perspectives in every aspect of programming, curriculum and mentorship — ensuring access to the creative arts for people from all walks of life.
"LACAE isn't just about preserving what's been lost — it's about creating what's next," said Corie Fiebiger, Board Officer-Chair of LACAE. "We believe every artist deserves rigorous, empowering training — without the gatekeeping. That's why we built this community-driven institution, right here in the city that built entertainment."
Media Assets and Interview Opportunities
Executive Director, Erin Coleman is available for interviews. High-resolution images, student testimonials and access to classes can be provided upon request.
To learn more or schedule a media interview, contact Erin Coleman at [email protected] or visit la-cae.org.
About LACAE
The Los Angeles Community of Acting and Entertainment (LACAE) is an LA-based school providing foundational conservatory-style training that empowers individuals to discover and develop their unique artistic voice while equipping them to thrive in an ever-evolving entertainment landscape.
Born from FALA's advocacy, LACAE's foundation is rooted in values of inclusion, collaboration, artistic integrity and purpose-driven training. Faculty, alumni and supporters help shape a living curriculum designed by artists for artists, ensuring mentorship, peer support and real-world readiness.
Media Contact
Erin Coleman, Los Angeles Community of Acting and Entertainment (LACAE), 1 424-478-5051, [email protected], la-cae.org
SOURCE Los Angeles Community of Acting and Entertainment (LACAE)
