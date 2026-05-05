Community Health & Emergency Services, Inc. (CHESI) Initiates Enhanced Clinic Health & Safety Protocol through SMART Air Management, Setting Leading Example for FQHCs

The organization outfits their Cairo Megaclinic with EK SMART Science® air monitoring & filtration solution, tracking measurable environmental improvements over the last 6 months.

CAIRO, Ill., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paving a new path for indoor air quality (IAQ) in healthcare, Community Health & Emergency Services, Inc. (CHESI) enhances clinic health and safety oversight by deploying the intuitive, automated EnviroKlenz EK SMART Science® air management system across its Cairo Megaclinic. The integrated approach combines 24/7 IAQ monitoring, autonomous and responsive air cleaning, and cloud-based digital oversight, enabling CHESI's leadership to seamlessly track air quality improvements, validate current health and safety strategies, and proactively address airborne risks in real time, while avoiding additional operational strain. As a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), CHESI's Cairo Megaclinic pioneers this clean air initiative to raise the bar for better risk reduction and IAQ management across critical healthcare environments, already proving positive air quality results within the first 6 months of deployment.

Indoor air quality carries a heavy influence on human health and safety. This is especially true in critical environments where infectious disease control, patient recovery time, staff exposure to pathogens and chemicals, and regulatory compliance are all highly impacted by IAQ. Studies have shown that up to ~54% of healthcare treatment rooms can exhibit poor airborne bacterial quality and CO2 levels, indicating inadequate ventilation and filtration within crowded, high-traffic spaces (NIH, 2024). PM2.5 and TVOC levels can commonly reach unfavorable heights from overcrowding and frequent use of disinfectants, respectively, which can lend to respiratory and cognitive health impacts to both patients and staff, increased viral transmission risk, and added strain on clinical operations. Through active detection and remediation of poor IAQ conditions, the Cairo Megaclinic can now rely on targeted, data-driven air purification throughout its key operational areas for swift mitigation of poor IAQ and continual maintenance of healthy work and patient spaces.

"The EK SMART Science® deployment has exceeded our expectations—real-time air quality monitoring has empowered our staff and patients with better information, encouraged greater use of telehealth during poor air quality days, and contributed to healthier indoor environments," states CHESI CEO, Kanci Houston. "As a result, we've seen fewer respiratory-related staff absences and improved continuity of care across our clinics."

Over the past 6 months since EK SMART Science® deployment, the Cairo Megaclinic has notably achieved building average contaminant levels well below key national regulations – maintaining PM2.5 levels ~76.7% below NAAQS standards, TVOC levels ~84.8% below OSHA's permissible exposure limits, and CO2 ~52.8% below ASHRAE guidelines for ventilation – indicating above-average maintenance of IAQ within healthy parameters. With remarkably low levels, these air quality results indicate stable ventilation, limited contaminant buildup, and efficient control, month-over-month.

The EnviroKlenz EK SMART Science® integrated ecosystem, manufactured by U.S.-based Timilon Corporation, is vastly trusted across the nation among a multitude of verticals, including healthcare, education, public works, casinos, transportation, and residential environments. Combining its patented filtration science with advance air quality sensing, linked to the intuitive, ML & AI-enhanced SMARTView AQI dashboard, EK SMART Science® offers a personalized, data-driven approach that not only understands indoor air spaces, but knows how to maintain them to a healthy degree. Validated through extensive 3rd party lab and real-world testing, this unique, proven solution now empowers industries to 'measure what they manage' through data-driven air quality remediation and maintenance – where health and safety protocol can be justified through real numbers.

As a leading Midwestern FQHC, CHESI addresses underserved populations across Illinois with its healthcare services – making the need for clinic health and safety assurance particularly essential to protect vulnerable patients served. The organization strives to outfit additional clinic locations with the same automated contaminant control to safeguard more staff and patients, and further share its measurable air improvements with the broader healthcare community to raise awareness and persuade IAQ advancements across other FQHCs, nationwide. Through data, this initiative has the potential to encourage new minimum requirements for safer healthcare environments for all.

For more information on CHESI, visit here; for more information on EK SMART Science®, visit here.

About CHESI

Community Health & Emergency Services, Inc. believes that quality of care means each patient shall receive the most effective and responsive care we as a comprehensive health care team can provide within our resources.

CHESI envisions the establishment of a complete comprehensive system of primary health care at each of its main access points, as well as adequate primary health care services at each of its satellite sites. It envisions a complete system of primary health care services to include primary medical and dental health care, diagnostic laboratory and radiological services, psychiatric medical services, urgent/emergent health care, and primary level inpatient care. It also envisions operating a system of care that focuses on patient needs rather than on state boundaries or program definitions.

CHESI provides primary medical, dental, behavioral healthcare, and specialty services to 7 counties in the Southern Illinois Region: Alexander, Hardin, Jackson, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, and White counties. CHESI offers Primary Care, Ancillary, Specialty, and Dental Services, hospital referrals, and preventative healthcare at nine regional primary care access points.

About Timilon

Timilon Corporation is a leader in Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) innovation, developing advanced air purification and real-time monitoring technologies rooted in Department of Defense (DoD)-backed research. Its EK SMART Science® Ecosystem enhances air quality for over 10 million people daily across commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential sectors. The company's patented solutions capture, neutralize, and analyze airborne toxins, pathogens, and contaminants in critical environments.

Timilon's technology powers market-driven brands, including EnviroKlenz®, OdorKlenz®, and FAST-ACT®, with applications spanning from healthcare and education to defense and transportation. With operational hubs in Florida and Kansas, Timilon continues to drive next-generation IAQ advancements through data-driven air purification and environmental intelligence.

Media Contact

Lauren Baker, Timilon Corporation, 1 2393309650, [email protected], https://timilon.com/

SOURCE Timilon Corporation