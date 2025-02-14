Community-led Initiative Safeguards Children Health In Michigan Through Innovative Clean Air Management

Southwest Child Care Resource & Referral enhances safety of vulnerable home childcare providers through its state-funded program geared towards air quality education and improvement.

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Southwest Child Care Resource & Referral (CCR&R) leads its groundbreaking community initiative, the Clean Air for Children Program, dedicated to improving indoor air quality in childcare environments while fostering community-wide health and resiliency. This multi-versed program, supported by the state of Michigan's Environmental Justice Impact Grant Program, empowers CCR&R to bring validated air quality solutions and educational resources to Michigan childcare providers to address air quality challenges, creating healthier spaces for children to breathe, learn, and thrive in. The program will focus its efforts on underserved communities in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and Benton Harbor, and collaborate with Timilon Corporation to deploy advanced EnviroKlenz SMART Science™ air quality monitoring and filtration solutions, a suite of technologies already trusted in over 13,000 nationwide schools, to participating communities.

CCR&R has passionately served the state of Michigan since 1973, providing necessary training, resources, and strategies to ensure quality and affordable childcare options throughout Southwest Michigan. The Clean Air for Children Program symbolizes CCR&R's commitment to protecting the health and safety of children to the highest degree, doing so through innovative strategies that not only enhance childcare environments, but empower providers and other community members to live healthier and more informed through air quality data and awareness.

CCR&R will be working with Timilon Corporation, a leading US manufacturer of advanced air quality solutions, to provide the innovative EnviroKlenz SMART Science™ air management system to participating childcare providers of this initiative. Recognizing the principle of 'You can't manage what you don't measure', these SMART Science™ solutions will enhance licensed home-based childcare programs with real-time air quality monitoring, self-regulating corrective air filtration, and comprehensive data reporting and insights for more informed home management. Childcare providers will now have an active means of safeguarding their homes from poor indoor air quality, especially in areas historically burdened by greater environmental and industrial pollution.

Poor air quality can be severely detrimental to childhood health; a study published in JAMA Network Open revealed health impact of early-life exposure to fine particulate matter (PM) and nitrogen dioxide, wherein each interquartile range increase in PM2.5 from age 0-3 lent to a 31% higher risk of childhood asthma development by age 5. The Clean Air for Children Program strives to protect children from these types of outcomes by combatting potential air quality risks through validated solutions; impacting over 10 million people across the nation with clean air, and with extensive third-party testing on its filtration capabilities, CCR&R chose EnviroKlenz patented solutions to deliver exceptional air cleaning results throughout its network of providers. Furthermore, through tailored toolkits, community events, and public data sharing, this program will spread awareness and actionable tips for extending air quality improvement to the home, therefore enhancing a child's environment at every stage of the day. By breaking down complex data and facts on air quality and making them easily accessible to community members, CCR&R will help generate built knowledge and awareness on important environmental and health-related topics, lending to a more empowered community.

As the Clean Air for Children Program kicks off, CCR&R encourages local families and community members to follow its progress and engage with the program's forthcoming activities and resources; together, the people of Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and Benton Harbor can initiative positive change for cleaner indoor air across cities, and stand as leading models for new clean air standards throughout the state, from childcare and homes, to schools, businesses, and more.

For more information on CCR&R's Clean Air for Children Program, visit here.

About CCR&R

Southwest Child Care Resources and Referral of Kalamazoo (CCR&R) stands as a pillar of early childhood education support, serving our community for five decades. Founded in 1973 as Child Care Resource & Referral of Kalamazoo (CCR&R), we have maintained an unwavering commitment to strengthening the early childhood community through comprehensive education and support services.

As a vital community connector, we bring together three essential stakeholder groups: parents searching for quality childcare solutions, providers committed to delivering exceptional early childhood services, and businesses invested in supporting their employees' work-life balance needs. We accomplish this through our portfolio of specialized programs: Great Start to Quality, which elevates provider standards and performance; CDA/Apprenticeship, which creates pathways for professional development; Tri-Share, which offers innovative solutions for childcare costs; and the Family Child Care Networks, which fosters collaboration among home-based providers.

Through these integrated programs and services, we continue to advance our founding vision while adapting to meet the evolving needs of families, providers, and businesses across Southwest Michigan counties of Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, and Van Buren.

About Timilon

Timilon Corporation is a leader in Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) innovation, developing advanced air purification and real-time monitoring technologies rooted in Department of Defense (DoD)-backed research. Its SMART Science™ Ecosystem enhances air quality for over 10 million people daily across commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential sectors. The company's patented solutions capture, neutralize, and analyze airborne toxins, pathogens, and contaminants in critical environments.

Timilon's technology powers market-driven brands, including EnviroKlenz®, OdorKlenz®, and FAST-ACT®, with applications spanning from healthcare and education to defense and transportation. With operational hubs in Florida and Kansas, Timilon continues to drive next-generation IAQ advancements through data-driven air purification and environmental intelligence.

