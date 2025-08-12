Community-led Video Security Network Transforms City of Lancaster Public Safety

"The open platform from Milestone, the technical expertise from App-Techs, and our community-driven approach created a formula that's yielded extraordinary results, " said Tim Miller, Executive Director of the Lancaster Safety Coalition. " Post this

Technology Infrastructure Enables Community Success

The Lancaster Safety Coalition operates as a nonprofit organization, separate from law enforcement, but works collaboratively with police to enhance public safety. At the system's core, Milestone XProtect video management software provides a flexible foundation that enables city-wide scaling while adapting to evolving community needs.

The technical infrastructure, designed and maintained by systems integrator App-Techs Corporation, supports approximately 170 4K quad-sensor cameras positioned strategically throughout Lancaster's neighborhoods and downtown area. The open platform architecture proved critical for long-term success. XProtect now supports more than 13,000 different security devices from over 700 manufacturers. This flexibility enabled the Coalition to select the best cameras for each location while ensuring cost-effective expansion.

"What makes this project remarkable is the synergy between the technology partners and our community vision," said Tim Miller, Executive Director of the Lancaster Safety Coalition. "The open platform from Milestone, the technical expertise from App-Techs, and our community-driven approach created a formula that's yielded extraordinary results. We've seen crime rates plummet, businesses return to downtown, and most importantly, neighbors are reclaiming their streets. This isn't just about cameras, it's about using the right tools with the right partners to empower a community."

Operational Excellence Through Community Partnership

The system operates as a force multiplier for local police, with officers regularly collaborating with Coalition operators on investigations and warrant service. A custom digital evidence delivery system maintains strict chain-of-custody protocols, allowing operators to compile, document and securely transfer video evidence to law enforcement through an efficient browser-based interface.

The Coalition's effectiveness has changed investigation dynamics entirely. In one remarkable case, operators tracked a shooting suspect from the crime scene back to their residence within 15 minutes, leading to immediate arrest. This capability demonstrates how community-operated technology can provide law enforcement with unprecedented investigational support.

Looking ahead, the Lancaster Safety Coalition plans to add approximately 20 additional cameras over the next two years, representing their largest geographic expansion since 2009. These additions will focus on areas still facing safety challenges, consistent with the Coalition's belief that quality of life should not be determined by street address.

