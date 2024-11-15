Community Oncology Partners Names CBRE Health as Real Estate Partner for Nationwide Expansion of Community-Based Medical Oncology Practices

"We are thrilled to partner with CBRE, a partnership that brings unparalleled expertise in real estate and development," said David Weissberg, president of Community Oncology Partners. "Together, we will create modern, accessible facilities that prioritize patient comfort and care efficiency." Post this

"We are thrilled to partner with CBRE, a partnership that brings unparalleled expertise in real estate and development," said David Weissberg, president of Community Oncology Partners. "Our mission is to bring high-quality oncology care directly to patients in their communities, and this partnership is a critical step forward in that mission. Together, we will create modern, accessible facilities that prioritize patient comfort and care efficiency."

Expanding Access to Cancer Care Nationwide

In response to the growing demand for localized cancer care, the partnership will focus on establishing practices in both underserved and rapidly expanding communities, ensuring that patients have access to cutting-edge oncology services without the need for extensive travel. Each facility will be designed to include the latest medical technology, patient-centered amenities and environmentally sustainable features, all tailored to meet the specific needs of each community.

"The treatment of cancer is data-driven and evidence-based. Therefore, the opportunity to partner with CBRE, an organization that is itself rooted in data and analytics, to make the best decisions possible for the outcomes of our communities is a win for everyone," said Shaman Bakshi, CEO of Community Oncology Partners.

"COP and CBRE's ability to analyze detailed zip code–level data will support our decisions, driven from data, to open our new cancer clinics in under-served locations, develop robust referral networks and enhance the cancer treatment workflow in the communities in which we provide care," said Mr. Bakshi. "As we uncover more cancer clusters nationwide from our joint analysis, we will look to establish new best-in-class, site-of-care facilities with on-site lab and diagnostics, specialty pharmacy and infusion therapy along with other ancillary services."

CBRE Expertise

With decades of experience in healthcare real estate, CBRE Health will be instrumental in identifying analytics for COP's expansion based on factors such as community need, accessibility and demographic trends. It will also assist COP in putting together long-term, cost-effective leases. CBRE's comprehensive understanding of the healthcare sector will be essential in aligning COP's growth objectives with the most impactful locations.

Driving Innovation and Compassion in Community Oncology

COP's new facilities will feature a range of services tailored to meet the needs of cancer patients, including medical oncology, infusion services, laboratory services and support resources for patients and families. The partnership's development approach will focus on fostering a healing environment, with amenities designed to create a welcoming and supportive space for patients and their support systems who are undergoing treatment close to where they live.

"We are excited about the future of oncology care through this partnership with COP," said Angie Weber, CBRE's first vice president. "Our shared mission is to support patients in communities where the need is greatest. Together, we're building a foundation for accessible, patient-centered cancer care that will have a lasting impact on communities nationwide."

COP and CBRE are dedicated to reshaping the landscape of community oncology, providing a comprehensive network of care facilities to support patients, families and providers.

For more information, please contact Jen Gallacher at (385) 335-8791 or [email protected].

About Community Oncology Partners

Community Oncology Partners is a growth platform with the singular focus of developing and operating oncology clinics with best-in-class care. Our mission is to ensure access to state-of-the-art, high-quality and affordable cancer care in a community-based setting. We strive to offer value to patients and payers alike while delivering integrated care via the Oncology Medical Home model. Our vision is to continuously advance cancer care, setting the gold standard in innovation, research and compassionate treatment. To start a conversation about cancer care in your community, visit us at http://www.cophealthcare.com.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2023 revenue). The company has more than 130,000 employees (including Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at http://www.cbre.com.

Media Contact

Jen Gallacher, Community Oncology Partners, 385-335-8791, [email protected], https://www.cophealthcare.com/

SOURCE Community Oncology Partners