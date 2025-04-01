Community Options Appoints Fatimat Adekoya as New York State Director

Community Options is pleased to announce the appointment of Fatimat Adekoya as its new State Director for New York. In this role, Adekoya will oversee a multimillion-dollar budget, ensuring the highest quality of care for New Yorkers with developmental disabilities, head injuries, and autism. She will be responsible for operations across the State of New York, supporting over 1,400 people with disabilities and managing over 800 employees.
"Fatimat's acumen and dedication to supporting New Yorkers with disabilities is second to none," said Robert Stack, Chair of Community Options New York. "I am confident that under her leadership, more individuals will gain meaningful employment and secure the housing they need."
Community Options develops innovative housing and employment support for over 6,000 people with disabilities and families across 12 states. Based in the Empire State Building, Adekoya will lead a staff of over 800 professionals dedicated to advancing Community Options' mission of empowering individuals with disabilities. Her leadership will focus on expanding employment opportunities, securing essential housing, and enhancing service quality for over 1,400 New Yorkers with disabilities and their families.
"I am deeply honored to step into the role of State Director for Community Options in New York," said Fatimat Adekoya. "This promotion is not just a reflection of my journey from Direct Support Professional to leadership, but a commitment to championing the rights and potential of individuals with disabilities. Together, we can create a community where every person has the opportunity to thrive."
Adekoya brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new position. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Health Care from Stony Brook University and a Master's degree from Fordham University. Her journey in disability services began 18 years ago in direct care, where she developed a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the field. In 2021, she joined Community Options as the Executive Director for Queens before being promoted to Regional Director.
