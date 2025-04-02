Community Options Appoints Samantha Cutler to Regional Vice President

"Samantha's dedication and expertise make her an invaluable leader in our organization," said Robert Stack, President and CEO of Community Options. "Her commitment to excellence and person-centered support will drive our mission forward in Texas and New Mexico." Post this

As Regional Vice President, Samantha will focus on enhancing Community Options' residential, employment and community integration programs across both states. She remains passionate about advocating for individuals with disabilities and ensuring they have access to meaningful opportunities to thrive.

Since joining Community Options in 2014, Samantha has held pivotal roles in administration, human resources, and recruiting. She was promoted to Executive Director in Corpus Christi in 2017, where she played a crucial role in expanding high-quality residential and employment support services. In 2022, she returned to San Antonio as Regional Director, overseeing operations in both Austin and Corpus Christi. In January 2025, Samantha was promoted to State Director for Texas.

"It's an honor to take on this new role with Community Options," said Samantha Cutler. "I look forward to working with our dedicated teams in Texas and New Mexico to continue expanding opportunities and delivering the highest quality of care for people with disabilities."

Samantha received her bachelor's degree from St. Mary's University and a Certificate from the Duke Leadership Academy.

About Community Options, Inc.:

For over 35 years, Community Options has developed housing and employment supports for people with disabilities – serving thousands of people from over 50 offices across 12 states. Community Options provides advocacy assistance to empower people with disabilities because all people – regardless of ability level – should live and work in the community with dignity, choice and self-determination. For more information please visit our website: www.comop.org and follow us on social media on Facebook, Instagram and X.

Media Contact

Wei-Han Zhou, Community Options, Inc., 1 551-204-4982, [email protected], www.comop.org

SOURCE Community Options, Inc.