Community Partners Rally Behind Habitat for Humanity's Blue Crabs and Blueprints Fundraiser

The following sponsors have pledged their support at the $5000 sponsor level:

FirstEnergy, Quantum Loophole, Owens Corning, Leidos Biomedical Research Inc., Manning Media Inc., The Orenda Center of Wellness, and Scates Corporation.

"We are proud to stand alongside Habitat for Humanity of Frederick County, Maryland and support their efforts to create lasting change in our community by helping residents achieve affordable home ownership," said Don McGettigan, FirstEnergy's Acting President, Maryland.

"The Quantum Loophole Team has enjoyed learning about how Habitat for Humanity of Frederick County, Maryland is making a difference in our community. We're proud to support its programs, making homeownership accessible to individuals and families throughout the county." said Taylor McCarthy, Director of Marketing, Quantum Frederick.

Sponsorship opportunities for Blue Crabs and Blueprints are still available. To learn more about becoming a sponsor, please visit frederickhabitat.org/bluecrabsandblueprints or contact Niccole Rolls at [email protected].

About Habitat for Humanity of Frederick County (HFHFC):

We build strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter. HFHFC is a nonprofit organization that helps families build and improve places to call home. We believe affordable housing plays a critical role in strong and stable communities. Through shelter, we empower. Our vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Habitat for Humanity of Frederick County looks forward to providing affordable homeownership solutions to hardworking people in Frederick County for many years to come.

Mission: Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.

Niccole Rolls, Habitat for Humanity of Frederick County, MD, 301.698.2449 x3, [email protected], www.Frederickhabitat.org

