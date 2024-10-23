Community Pest Solutions Celebrates Milestone of 1,000 Authentic Five-Star Consumer Reviews

Founded in 2016, Community is the only Ann Arbor pest control company to maintain a perfect 5.0 rating on Google
ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Community Pest Solutions, a family-owned local business, recently earned its 1,000th review on Google, becoming the first pest control company based in Washtenaw County to reach this milestone.
Serving families and businesses in communities like Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Dexter, Plymouth and Northville, Community is also one of the few professional service companies in the area with a 5.0 / 5.0 rating across Google, Yelp and Facebook. According to Owner Joe Gavorek, that's no accident – or illusion.
"Customer service is the heart of our business," said Gavorek. "Removing pests from a property is usually the easy part! More importantly, we take our responsibility to prevent future problems seriously, and we honor the trust that our community has placed in us to keep them pest-free."
Since opening, Community has solely relied on its online reputation and word-of-mouth referrals to grow. Gavorek says the secret to delivering excellent service and expansion lies in hiring the most conscientious people and paying them a living wage. Community invests in extensive employee training and pays more than double the industry average.
"We pay the best team to provide the best work so our clients have an experience worthy of sharing with their friends and neighbors," said Gavorek. "Fake purchased reviews and shady marketing practices are real problems in our industry, but if you do the job the right way, your customers become your best advocates."
In fact, the Michigan Attorney General's Office recently investigated two prominent Michigan pest control companies for deceptive marketing practices in violation of the Michigan Consumer Protection Act (MCPA).
"We had persistent problems with mice in our attic and walls, among other things," said Nikki B. of Ann Arbor Hills. "After months of frustration with another company, we gave Community a try. From day one, they treated us like neighbors, not just another account. Communication with their team was a breeze, and they got the situation under control – finding and filling every conceivable entry point on our house. We haven't had a single issue since. We're so grateful to have found a business that actually cares about its customers!"
