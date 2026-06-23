Community Pest Solutions Marks 10 Years with "Free, Fast, Guaranteed" Promise

"After 10 years and 15,000 neighbors served, we've built our company around the things you value most: free inspections, fast service, and a pest-free guarantee. We sincerely thank you and look forward to the next decade of keeping everyone pest-free." Post this

"We started with the simple idea that our community needed better pest control," said Joe Gavorek. "After 10 years and 15,000 neighbors served, we've built our company around the things you value most: free inspections, fast service, and a pest-free guarantee. We sincerely thank you and look forward to the next decade of keeping everyone pest-free."

The Free, Fast, Guaranteed promise breaks down into these commitments:

FREE Inspections: 99% of Community's in-home and in-business inspections come at no charge. The company believes customers shouldn't pay for the opportunity to give them their business, and the free inspection model lets the team invest in a relationship before asking home and business owners to invest in a service.

FAST Service: Whether it's rodents keeping a family up at night or ants taking over a kitchen, Community moves quickly. The team identifies the root cause of each problem and works to resolve it fast, because waiting is never pleasant when pests are involved.

GUARANTEED Pest-Free: Most importantly, Community stands behind the workmanship and effectiveness of every job. Bats or bed bugs, ants or wasps, rats or mice – if the pests they were hired to convict aren't 100% gone, the team keeps coming back until they are.

This announcement also doubles as a statement about how Community chooses to operate in an industry that doesn't always play fair. As Michigan pest control companies get more aggressive and less ethical with how they promote their businesses, Community vows to treat consumers with honesty and respect, including:

Never using door-to-door solicitors

Never paying for fake reviews

Never using AI-generated photos or videos to misrepresent their work

The proof is in the numbers: Community Pest Solutions has accumulated nearly 3,000 five-star reviews across Google, Nextdoor, Facebook, and Yelp – earned the old-fashioned way, one resolved problem at a time. The company will mark its official 10-year anniversary in September 2026.

Community Pest Solutions serves Ann Arbor, Plymouth, Ypsilanti, Northville, Saline, Dexter, Chelsea, Canton, Whitmore Lake, and other surrounding communities. Free inspections can be scheduled at pestfreemi.com/contact or by calling (734) 994-5310 – where local, knowledgeable team members answer the phone. You can also follow their Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages to watch their technicians in action.

Media Contact

Joe Gavorek, Community Pest Solutions, 1 (734) 994-5310, [email protected], https://www.pestfreemi.com/

SOURCE Community Pest Solutions