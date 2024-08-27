Community Tech Network Seeks Housing Partners for Digital Inclusion Initiative

Community Tech Network (CTN) Aims to Partner with Housing Organizations At No Cost To Them Through Upcoming Federal Funding Opportunities

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- San Francisco, CA - In April, Community Tech Network (CTN) was identified as a partner stakeholder of ConnectHomeUSA (CHUSA), the digital inclusion initiative of HUD. CTN has volunteered to take the lead on a Digital Equity Act Competitive funding proposal that seeks to benefit all CHUSA and non-CHUSA community sites, housing partners, and housing adjacent service providers nationwide. Our proposal has been designed to directly support CHUSA and other housing partners in meeting their Tier 1-3 digital inclusion goals. It will assist all non-CHUSA sites in building strong digital literacy programming in their communities.

We recognize that many houses and housing communities may lack the capacity or resources to apply for the NTIA grant independently. That's why CTN is excited to offer our partnership to CHUSA sites and all other Housing Sector Partners, enabling them to benefit from this opportunity without the administrative burden of leading a local proposal. Together, we can bridge the digital divide and foster more inclusive, empowered communities.

If awarded the NTIA grant, CTN will be able to offer the following comprehensive digital literacy resources to support committed housing partner sites in fostering digital inclusion over the next five (5) years:

Community Partner Benefits:

1. Diagnostic Needs Assessment: Tailored support through a partner site self-assessment tool.

2. Capacity Building Tools & Resources:

3. Digital Lift Training: Professional development for digital inclusion practitioners (Staff, Volunteer, or Resident Ambassadors) - training available in the following areas:

Digital Navigation

Classroom Training

Public Benefits Enrollment

Management

Teaching Digital Citizenship

Focus-Area Modules (Health Equity, Equity & the Aging, & Libraries)

4. Multilingual Curricula: Access to our multilingual curriculum library for community education resources on a multitude of devices.

5. Internet-Enabled Devices: Provision of devices (phones, tablets, laptops) to facilitate digital learning and connectivity.

CTN would like to gather additional information from each site to ensure that we are meeting the greater needs of each entity within the perimeters of this application.

For more details and to express interest, please complete the Housing Partnership Form by 5 p.m. CT on August 29th, 2024.

Have Questions?

Register for CTN Office Hours or email them at [email protected].

About Community Tech Network:

Community Tech Network (CTN) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming lives through digital equity. It believes that internet access is a human right and that those without the skills to use a computer are at risk of social and economic disadvantage. Since 2008, CTN has provided culturally appropriate digital skills training in multiple languages to older adults and members of marginalized communities in public libraries, low-income housing developments, senior centers, schools, and social service agencies. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, CTN expanded its programs to provide remote technology classes, which it continues to offer today. CTN has also developed online courses and training for trainers to support organizations as they launch their own digital equity initiatives or improve their already-existing ones. Additionally, CTN licenses multilingual technology class curricula, including lesson plans and workbooks, to partner agencies.

For more information, visit: https://www.communitytechnetwork.org/

Media Contact

Lauren Cotter, Community Tech Network, 925-209-3636, [email protected], https://communitytechnetwork.org/

SOURCE Community Tech Network