Community Tree Service Expands Footprint with Acquisition of Southwest Contracting

Southwest, based in Capitan, NM, provides tree trimming and thinning services throughout the Southwest region for federal agencies, state forests, counties / municipalities, and residential properties. Founder Cody Wilson, a former city firefighter cross-trained in wildland firefighting, and his team of skilled field workers have built a reputation as a leading vegetation management provider in the region, with extensive experience safely and efficiently executing jobs in high difficulty terrain.

"The addition of Southwest to the CTS platform represents a significant step forward for the business, expanding our presence across the Western U.S. and adding considerable diversification to our customer base. By integrating the expertise and resources of both companies, we are better equipped to serve a wider range of customers, ensuring that our platform is well-positioned for continued growth and success," said Grant Reckhow, Principal at Hastings Equity Partners.

"We are excited to join forces with Southwest, as it will be our first acquisition since partnering with Hastings back in 2022," added Josh Teves, CEO of CTS. "Southwest is a key milestone in our long-term vision to be the leading provider of vegetation management services in the Western region. Together, we are building a stronger, more resilient platform that is well-prepared for future opportunities."

