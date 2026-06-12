CommuteHub Connects with Spin to Bring Shared Micromobility into Commuter Programs

"By integrating our service into CommuteHub, we're making it easier for commuters to discover and use e-scooters and e-bikes as part of their everyday routines." Post this

Shared micromobility is becoming an important connector for the first- and last-mile of everyday trips, particularly for commuters just outside a comfortable walking distance from a transit stop. By bringing Spin into CommuteHub, RideAmigos is giving public transportation demand management (TDM) agencies, universities, and large employers a more comprehensive toolkit to help commuters find the option that works best for each trip.

"Our mission is to empower everyone to make smarter commute choices, and that starts with helping people see the full range of options available to them," said Victor Fani, Head of Strategic Mobility Partnerships at RideAmigos. "Many commuters may not realize that a shared scooter or e-bike could be the perfect fit for their trip — especially as a connection to transit or a ride to and from lunch. Surfacing Spin inside CommuteHub puts that option in front of them right when they're planning their day, so they can make a more informed choice."

"Shared micromobility works best when it's integrated into the broader transportation ecosystem, not treated as a standalone service," said Jimmy Gilman, Partnerships Director at Spin. "By integrating our service into CommuteHub, we're making it easier for commuters to discover and use e-scooters and e-bikes as part of their everyday routines — whether that's connecting to transit, getting to work from a parking hub, or replacing short car trips altogether. Partnerships like this help turn sustainable transportation into a seamless, practical option people can choose each day."

For Spin, the integration extends the reach of their services into established commuter programs already powered CommuteHub, including state and regional TDM programs in 27 states, as well as major employers, hospitals, and universities across North America. Commuters enrolled in these programs will be able to discover and use Spinvehicles as part of the parking, trip-planning, and incentive experiences they already use.

The collaboration continues RideAmigos' strategy of building CommuteHub into a true mobility hub through deep integrations with mobility providers, parking systems, and business platforms. Adding shared micromobility through Spin strengthens the platform's ability to serve as a single, personalized commute experience that meets each commuter wherever they are.

A study by Duke University's Center for Advanced Hindsight found that personalized recommendations powered by RideAmigos technology drove a 5–10% shift from driving alone to more sustainable modes of transportation. By expanding the set of modes available within those recommendations to include shared e-scooters and e-bikes, RideAmigos and its partners aim to make smarter commute choices easier for more people.

About CommuteHub by RideAmigos

CommuteHub by RideAmigos is software that empowers you to make smarter commute choices. Our platform unifies parking and transportation demand management strategies into one powerful solution. By combining technology with behavioral science, CommuteHub helps large employers, hospitals, universities, airports, TMAs, and governments reduce congestion, optimize parking, and cut emissions while improving the commuter experience. Together with our clients, we've taken tens of millions of cars off the road and prevented hundreds of millions of pounds of CO₂ emissions. Learn more at rideamigos.com.

Spin

Spin is one of the most established shared micromobility brands, operating e-scooter and e-bike programs in 200+ cities worldwide. As a long-term partner to cities, campuses, and organizations, we build locally tailored programs focused on reliability, access, and responsible operations, helping communities reduce reliance on cars and improve everyday mobility.

Our mission is to transform the way the world moves, one ride at a time.

Media Contact

Kathryn Hagerman Medina, RideAmigos, 1 3124020004, [email protected], https://commutehub.com

Jimmy Gilman, Bird | Spin, 1 585.899.9797, [email protected], https://bird.co

SOURCE RideAmigos