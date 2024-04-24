Compact Linear Stages are Fast and Cost-Effective, New from PI

These 3-phase motor-powered stages are ideal for scanning, measuring, imaging, and alignment.

AUBURN, Mass., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PI, a global leader in precision motion control and nanopositioning products, has released a new compact linear motor stage family powered by non-cogging, direct drive motors, that perform well in 24/7 production environments with higher dynamics and friction-free, maintenance-free operation. Designed by PI USA engineers for accuracy, precision, long life, and ease of use, the V-141 family stages can be mounted in any orientation and includes a version with integrated counterbalance and brake available for vertical operation. The ultra-precision cross roller bearings are intended to be low maintenance for the life of the stage.

Linear Encoder

V-141 stages are equipped with linear encoders that measure position with utmost accuracy directly at the motion platform, enhancing linearity and ensuring immunity to mechanical play and elastic deformation of indirect measuring methods. A home signal is built in to initiate the stage.

Features

-- Very compact: 80x80mm footprint (25mm variant)

-- Travel ranges: 25mm and 50mm

-- Bidirectional repeatability: 0.1µm

-- Velocity: 500mm/sec max

Industries Served

Sample inspection, precision micro-assembly, research, biotechnology, semiconductor test and inspection, metrology,

general automation, device assembly, laser micro-processing, pick and place, photonics alignment

