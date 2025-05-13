Compact Piezo Stages with Novel Bi-Phase Motors Provide 10nm Resolution

Accurate linear motion in an extremely compact package, new from PI

AUBURN, Mass., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PI, a global leader in nanopositioning, precision motion control systems, and air bearing technology, introduces the innovative B-421 BIX nanopositioning stages — compact, high-precision linear positioning systems designed for applications requiring reliable and accurate motion in extremely space-constrained environments.

Equipped with integrated linear encoders with 6 nanometer position resolution and advanced dual-phase piezo inertia motors, BIX stages deliver smooth, backlash-free performance with excellent repeatability, and a minimum incremental motion of just 0.01 microns per step.

Unlike conventional stick-slip motor stages, the BIX series utilizes two miniature piezo stacks, manufactured in-house by PI's piezo ceramics division, PI Ceramic. This advanced bi-phase inertia drive technology delivers higher drive and holding forces, increased velocity, and extended operational lifetime compared to traditional stick-slip solutions.

XY, XZ, and XYZ Multi-axis Stage Combinations

The BIX linear stage design supports multi-axis configurations and offers travel ranges of up to 32mm, making these miniature nanopositioning stages ideal for high-precision motion applications, such as bio-nanotechnology, super-resolution microscopy, metrology, life sciences, spectroscopy, micro-assembly, photonics, semiconductor manufacturing, and interferometry.

Stick-Slip Drive Technology Background

Stick-slip inertia motors operate on a principle similar to the classic tablecloth trick, using piezoelectric actuators driven by a modified sawtooth voltage signal from dedicated control electronics. During the slow expansion phase, the actuator gradually moves a runner forward. When the actuator contracts rapidly — within microseconds — the runner's inertia prevents it from following, resulting in net forward motion. A symmetrical motor configuration ensures consistent performance in both forward and reverse directions.

Piezo Motor Controller and Software

The E-881 BIX piezo motor controller is designed for high-performance control of low-voltage, two-phase stick-slip piezo motors, enabling smooth, precise motion with nanometer resolution. It features integrated encoder feedback, digital servo control electronics, and is compatible with PI's PIMikroMove® software. Communication is supported via USB and TCP/IP interfaces. Additional features include programmable digital outputs, and a built-in data recorder. The controller comes with an extensive set of drivers, e.g., for use with C, C++, C#, NI LabVIEW, MATLAB, Python, and a virtual startup emulator for testing without hardware.

Industries Served

Metrology, super-resolution microscopy, life sciences, spectroscopy, interferometry, micro-assembly, photonics, semiconductor technology and bio-nanotechnology.

