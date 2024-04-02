Companies are paying $500 per hour to people who participate in focus groups

The market research companies they hire to collect this data are paying focus group study participants $150 to $500 per hour Post this

Focus groups are very straightforward and simple. A moderator guides participants through a discussion and asks them questions. Sometimes, this may involve testing and reviewing new software and websites, and other times, it may include observing and reviewing advertisements they are testing.

Tips to get accepted into any focus group

When it comes to getting accepted into focus groups or not, it comes down to the prescreening survey. First, always say that this is the first time you have done a focus group; most market research companies will disqualify you for having previous experience.

Second, if the survey asks you a seemingly unrelated question, like which famous people you'd like to invite to dinner, answer it in detail. This question judges your creative thinking and whether you'd be good at thinking on your feet in a focus group.

How it works

To start participating in focus groups, first, make an account with a market research company; you can find companies online and sign up through their website. Next, after you have created an account, you can apply to studies you would like to participate in. Lastly, you would participate in the study by hopping on a live chat with the directors of the study, answering questions, or interacting with whatever programs they ask you to, and that's it. The companies usually pay you within a week; payments come via check, wire, or PayPal.

What can you expect to be paid for participating in these focus groups?

Political: $150 - $200 per hour

- per hour Product Study: $150 - $300 per hour

- per hour Advertisement Discussion: $150 - $200 per hour

- per hour User Testing (this includes software, web applications, etc.): $250 - $500 per hour; many user testing studies are multi-day or multi-week studies that pay up to $3,000 .

