Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list had an average growth rate of 162.77 percent

"We are building America's largest government services delivery execution center of excellence that requires talent with the right DNA. Tryfacta has grown from 110 employees in 2020 to 1350 employees in 2024. This year alone, we aim to reach 3,500 employees by adding various business verticals to build and scale innovative services for our Federal and State government clients. This team expansion would play an essential role in launching many other innovative services and technology to fuel its growth journey", said Adesh Tyagi, President at Tryfacta, Inc.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/pacific starting February 27, 2024.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

Tryfacta is making every effort to provide its people with a challenging, inclusive, and holistic work environment characterized by diversity, upskilling, and a focus on growth opportunities. To cater to the aspiration of being relevant to our growth plans, Tryfacta plans to hire 8,000 people over five years across priority areas such as emerging technologies in government services – a number that now looks achievable in a 3–4-year period.

About Tryfacta, Inc.

Tryfacta, Inc. is a global technology and digital transformation services company with a proven track record of driving customer satisfaction among Public Sector & Fortune 1000 clients. Tryfacta has been delivering innovative solutions to the US federal government, State & Local Governments, and various commercial clients. In 2024, Tryfacta was Ranked number 1 as one of the fastest-growing IT Services companies by Inc. Magazine (Inc. Regionals) in the United States.

