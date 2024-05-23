Companion Diagnostic Spoiler Alert: Start at the End Before You Begin, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

During the webinar, the speaker will explore the balance between development, commercialization, and the overarching implications for precision medicine therapies. Post this

During the webinar, the speaker will explore the balance between development, commercialization, and the overarching implications for precision medicine therapies. The analysis offered intends to bridge the gap between the development process and market strategy, underlining the necessity of a diagnostic partner who impresses not only in the lab but also excels in the market.

The diagnostic partner should have established channels for educating Physicians and driving awareness and adoption of new CDx tests, as well as integrated systems that facilitate ease of ordering and sample collection. This ensures that the right test is delivered to the right patient at the right time, a foundational principle of precision medicine.

Register for this webinar today to understand how potential companion diagnostic partners should be evaluated and how they can drive awareness and adoption of new CDx tests.

Join Greg Baschkopf, Executive Director, CDx and IVD, Quest Diagnostics, for the live webinar on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 1 pm EDT (10 am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Companion Diagnostic Spoiler Alert: Start at the End Before You Begin.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Soumya Shashikumar, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks