Company Sage Partners with Lendio to Offer Embedded Financing for Small Businesses Through Wyoming LLC Attorney Platform

"Building a successful business takes more than formation; it requires support at every stage of the journey. Through our partnership with Lendio, our Business Success Platform™ helps entrepreneurs access the resources they need as they grow." Post this

"Building a successful business takes more than formation; it requires support at every stage of the journey. Through our partnership with Lendio, our Business Success Platform™ helps entrepreneurs access the resources they need as they grow," said Andrew Pierce, CEO, Company Sage.

For many startups, access to capital is one of the biggest hurdles to long-term success. Studies show that nearly half of new small businesses fail within five years, often due to cash flow and funding challenges. Through the integration with Lendio's platform, Wyoming LLC Attorney customers can now get pre-qualified and start the application process for financing from multiple vetted lenders directly from the Wyoming LLC Attorney platform, removing common barriers entrepreneurs face when searching the open market for lending.

"At Lendio, we're redefining how small business owners access capital by meeting them where they already are," said Brock Blake, Chief Executive Officer, Lendio. "By embedding financing directly into the business formation journey, we're empowering new entrepreneurs from day one—giving them the financial tools they need to start strong and grow faster."

The integration delivers a more connected, convenient path to capital, providing entrepreneurs with the fuel for growth while continuing to receive the personalized support and guidance that has made Company Sage a trusted partner for thousands of small businesses.

About Company Sage

Company Sage is a family of trusted business formation and compliance platforms, including Wyoming LLC Attorney, LLC Attorney, Cindy's New Mexico LLCs, and Cindy's Florida LLCs, dedicated to helping entrepreneurs start, manage, and grow their businesses with confidence. Through the Business Success Platform™, Company Sage provides more than just formation services, offering ongoing support including banking solutions, virtual offices, mail services, attorney access, compliance tools, and now embedded financing. Acting as a business concierge, Company Sage is there at every moment to help entrepreneurs navigate liability protection, stay compliant, and succeed—all supported by real people trained by attorneys. For more information, visit www.companysage.com.

About Lendio

Lendio is revolutionizing small business lending by connecting small businesses, lenders, and service providers through an integrated technology platform. Their mission is to facilitate an ecosystem that supports small businesses. Lendio offers specialized software to automate loan decisioning, uses AI to match businesses with suitable financing offers, and integrates a loan marketplace within service providers' platforms to help businesses access the capital they need to succeed.

Media Contact

Angela Marrero, Company Sage, 1 3074612248, [email protected], https://www.companysage.com/

SOURCE Company Sage