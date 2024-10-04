CompareNetworks to Launch Cell & Gene Therapy Review, the Industry's Newest Authority on Cell and Gene Therapy Business and Technology

The 'next frontier in health care,' cell and gene therapies have quickly become one of the most promising areas in pharma. Post this

Each issue will offer expert perspectives and insights on key areas, including research and development, clinical trials, quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC), regulatory compliance, scale-up and manufacturing, as well as market outlook and future trends.

Commonly referred to as the 'next frontier in health care,' cell and gene therapies have quickly become one of the most promising areas in pharma. With a brimming pipeline, increasing number of approvals and a growing patient population, developers are under pressure to meet the sector's many formidable challenges. Cell & Gene Therapy Review is designed to provide professionals with the information they need to optimize processes, reduce costs and ultimately, get lifesaving therapies to the patients who need them.

With its focused reach and deep industry connection, the publication stands apart, providing a unique platform for reaching the most influential leaders in the cell and gene therapy space. For those looking to reach this fast-growing market, Cell & Gene Therapy Review offers unparalleled access to a highly engaged, specialized audience of 33,000 professionals actively shaping the future of biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing.

The first issue of Cell & Gene Therapy Review will be published in Q1 2025. For more information or to subscribe, please visit http://www.cellgenetherapyreview.com.

CompareNetworks operates targeted, online, B2B marketplaces for professionals worldwide. Focused on providing detailed product information for niche markets, CompareNetworks integrates online marketplaces, email newsletters, award-winning video, whitepapers and editorial content to bring buyers and sellers together. With an extensive directory of millions of products and parts with complete specifications and thousands of product videos, CompareNetworks provides the most up-to-date B2B marketplaces on the web. For more information, please visit http://www.comparenetworks.com.

