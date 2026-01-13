Compass Health Brands Delivers on Player Requests with New Picklebalm™ Pain Relief Spray

"When players started reaching out to request our C.A.L.M. formula in a spray format, we knew we needed to make it happen. This expansion reinforces our commitment to developing solutions specifically for the pickleball community." Post this

The new Pain Relief Spray features the revolutionary C.A.L.M. formula that has made Picklebalm™ products so popular – Cucumber Seed Extract, Arnica, Lidocaine (4%), and Menthol. This specialized blend delivers targeted relief for the distinctive strains and pains experienced during pickleball play.

The Picklebalm™ Pain Relief Spray offers complimentary benefits to the existing product line:

Ideal for hard-to-reach areas like the middle back or between shoulder blades

Perfect for applying through mesh materials in braces and supports

Creates a light, even coverage without manual spreading

Maintains the signature refreshing green tea and sage scent

Picklebalm™ is the exclusive topical pain relief product of the PPA Tour (Professional Pickleball Association) and has signed the #1 Men's Single Professional Player, Hunter Johnson as the brands first Brand Ambassador.

With nearly 50 million Americans now playing pickleball according to the Association of Pickleball Professionals (APP), the community continues to seek specialized products designed specifically for their unique needs. Picklebalm™ remains the only pain relief brand created exclusively for pickleball players.

Picklebalm™ Pain Relief Spray is available now at https://picklebalm.com/products/pain-relief-spray and Amazon.com with national retailer roll-outs coming this spring.

Picklebalm™ is not just a pain reliever but a play extender. Its specialized formulas are created exclusively for Pickleball Players who refuse to let discomfort determine their playing time. Unlike traditional pain relief products, Picklebalm™ is designed specifically for the unique strains and movements of pickleball. With Picklebalm™, players aren't just treating pain—they're extending their enjoyment of the game they love. Play More. Hurt Less.

As Recovery Experts focused on active lifestyles, Compass Health Brands creates innovative solutions that help people maintain peak performance and enjoy their favorite activities longer. The company combines cutting-edge formulations with deep understanding of movement science to develop targeted products for today's most popular sports and activities—including Picklebalm™, their latest innovation designed specifically for America's fastest-growing sport.

