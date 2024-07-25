Compass' Jones Fridman International & Associates Expands with New Silicon Valley Arm

"I am thrilled to bring my market expertise and enthusiasm to the distinguished JFI team. Joined by my expert agents in Northern California, we are thrilled to embark on a new chapter with JFI, aiming to enhance our clients' experiences throughout the state." — Katy Thielke Straser Post this

Katy Thielke Straser, a Silicon Valley native with over 23 years of real estate expertise, brings a wealth of experience from the heart of the tech and venture capital industries. Straser, who started her career influenced by her successful real estate agent mother, has a robust background in sales, customer service, and marketing, with previous roles at notable organizations including the Olympics, Nordstrom, and Coca-Cola. In 2019, Straser co-founded Straser Silicon Valley Team (SSV) with Virginia Nicoletti, quickly generating over $400 million in transactions, ranging from modest homes to luxurious estates.

As the new leader of JFI's Northern California arm, Straser and the Northern California agents will manage a broad price spectrum from $1 million to $30 million, concentrating on affluent locales such as Atherton- the most expensive zip code in the country-Menlo Park, Palo Alto, and greater Silicon Valley region. Her team, which includes agents Lena Gustafsson, Rachel Wilt, and operations executive Virginia Nicoletti, is celebrated for its profound local expertise, agility in responding to rapidly changing market trends, and exceptional negotiation prowess. They are committed to bringing their unparalleled service, characterized by integrity, compassion, and a comprehensive approach to the greater JFI team and brand.

"I am thrilled to bring my market expertise and enthusiasm to the distinguished JFI team," stated Straser. "Joined by my expert agents in Northern California, we are thrilled to embark on a new chapter with JFI, aiming to enhance our clients' experiences throughout the state."

In December 2023, JFI expanded into Texas, establishing a solid presence with a dedicated team in Austin and Dallas. "The Texas market remains robust in the summer of 2024," noted Nadia Black, JFI's lead agent in Texas. "We are optimistic about JFI's continued growth and extending our reach into Northern California."

Katy Thielke Straser and the JFI Northern California operations will be based in Menlo Park working from Compass' Menlo Park office located at 1377 El Camino Real, Menlo Park, California 94025. For more information about JFI and its services, visit JonesFridman.com or contact [email protected].

About Jones Fridman International & Associates:

After numerous years of successful collaboration, two legendary teams, the Sally Forster Jones Group and The Fridman Group, have joined forces under one umbrella to form an iconic powerhouse in the industry, with expansion into Texas and most recently Silicon Valley. With $25 billion in career sales, the highflying team is headquartered in Beverly Hills with additional offices in Menlo Park, California, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and New York City.

Media Contact:

Randall Reynolds is Director of Marketing, Jones Fridman Int'l

310.579.2200 | [email protected]

