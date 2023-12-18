Compass' Sally Forster Jones and Tomer Fridman Launch Final Phase at Ultra-Luxe Boutique High-Rise Beverly West

The Powerhouse Top Agents Team Together And Launch Sales for the Final Release of Homes, Including Penthouse 20, designed by Lisa Garriss of Plum Design West and offered at $23,350,000 and 4 Northwest, a James Perse-Infused Residence offered at $2,750,000

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emaar Properties has tapped Sally Forster Jones of Sally Forster Jones Group at Compass and Tomer Fridman and Amir Ensani of The Fridman Group International at Compass to take over sales for the final release of homes at Beverly West, an ultra-luxury 22-story boutique high-rise consisting of only 35 light-filled homes.

Sally and Tomer, who most recently teamed up to lead sales for Rosewood Residences in Beverly Hills, alongside new development specialist and The Fridman Group International team member Amir Ensani, will bring to market the final collection of Penthouses and Residences at Beverly West — including Penthouse 20, designed by Lisa Garriss of Plum Design West and offered at $23,350,000, and 4 Northwest, a James Perse-infused residence offered at $2,750,000.

"We are incredibly honored to represent a project of such importance for the Los Angeles luxury high-rise market," said Fridman. "Beverly West presents a unique opportunity to own an 'estate alternative' residence with unparalleled views and a level of service and artisanship of unprecedented design caliber. The three turnkey Penthouses stand as prime examples, each meticulously crafted with their own unique bespoke design, specifically tailored for the most discerning clientele."

"Beverly West is unlike any other residential tower in all of Los Angeles," said Forster Jones. "I am thrilled to be representing the sale of the final phase of this never-before-seen collection alongside my esteemed colleagues. The thoughtful design and attention to detail is unmatched in any other residential component in the City, and with unobstructed views from Catalina Island to Downtown LA, there is so much to love and be proud of when calling this residence one's home."

"Beverly West redefines estate living within an urban setting, offering unobstructed views stretching from the Pacific Ocean to the Hollywood Hills," said Ensani. "The workmanship and design reflect the utmost sophisticated quality, ensuring a 5-star living experience. With only 35 residences within 22 stories, living at Beverly West provides ultimate exclusivity."

Culminating in a bespoke experience of exceptional craftsmanship, flawless sophistication, and refined detail by Lisa Garriss of Plum Design West, Penthouse 20 is a four-bedroom, six-bathroom, 8,215-square-foot space spanning the entire twentieth floor. The residence boasts a fully custom interior encased by walls of glass. The bar, dining and great room are laid out with entertaining top of mind, separated from the chef's kitchen. The east- and south-facing primary suite features a resort-inspired bathroom with dry sauna, balcony, wardrobe and studio space. A junior primary ensuite and remaining bedrooms are each appointed with luxury materials and finishes.

4 Northwest is a James Perse-infused two-bedroom, two-bathroom 1,830-square-foot residence offering expansive floor-to-ceiling windows throughout, with treetop vistas and peek-a-boo views of fairways, merging the interior with the exterior. The designer kitchen features imported Italian cabinetry, Miele appliances, waterfall island, breakfast bar and an adjacent dining area while spacious light-filled bedrooms and bathrooms are appointed with custom finishes and wide-plank wood floors.

In addition to Penthouse 20 and 4 Northwest, the final collection includes half-floor residences, and full-floor penthouses, featuring panoramic 360-degree views. All residences have individually curated designs, and luxuriously appointed finishes that are distinctly unparalleled in the Los Angeles market. The residences range from 1,800 square feet to 8,200 square feet, with the penthouses having private passenger and service elevators opening to private vestibules within the residences. Amenities include a private house car, valet, Technogym fitness center, saltwater pool and spa, lounge, sunbathing lounge, 24-hour lobby staff and security and smart-home technologies.

Located adjacent to the Los Angeles Country Club, with the largest expanse of unobstructed natural beauty on the West Coast, Beverly Hills is the only United States asset for Dubai-based Emaar Properties. Since its initial launch, Beverly West has become home to many celebrities and business elites, including The Weeknd, Ellen DeGeneres, and LA Clippers Head Coach Doc Rivers. It has achieved some of the highest-priced penthouse sales in Los Angeles' history, with two penthouses selling for $21,000,000 each since 2019.

