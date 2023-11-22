CompassCare Remembers Chris Slattery, a Dedicated Advocate for Life

"The most precious beings in the world are human beings, made in [God's] likeness and image, with an eternal soul." Post this

Armed with his advertising skills from Boston College, Chris founded the pregnancy center network, Expectant Mother Care, later known as EMC Frontline, which blossomed to include 14 locations across the five boroughs. In a recent interview, Chris candidly reflected on his journey, stating, "It was a management logistical nightmare… It was a bold act of daring. I always thought that if I had millions, I could have done more."

Surrounded by his loving wife and children, along with the support of numerous priests and bishops, Chris passed away, leaving behind a legacy fueled by his unwavering belief in the sanctity of human life. He once expressed, "The most precious beings in the world are human beings, made in [God's] likeness and image, with an eternal soul."

Chris' innovative spirit led to the early adoption of ultrasound scans in 1986, two decades before many pregnancy centers considered using this technology. He extended his reach to the streets with mobile medical vans, a concept now embraced nationwide. Ultrasound imaging, championed by Chris, provides women considering abortion with true informed consent, humanizing the unborn child and helping them comprehend the profound impact of abortion on both themselves and their preborn babies.

In his later years, Chris faced opposition from the abortion industry and pro-abortion politicians, but his resilience remained unyielding. Even during his battle with cancer, he passed on his leadership mantle to Rev. Jim Harden, CEO of CompassCare, another New York-based pro-life medical network. Rev. Harden remarked, "Chris Slattery's no-nonsense style offended the sensibilities of many, but he was willing to offend to mend the wound of abortion."

In his last public interview, Chris, when asked for advice to the pro-life community, emphasized the need to "figure out how to save babies." He urged proactive responses, intelligence, savvy, and well-placed financial donations.

To honor Chris Slattery's memory, a $500,000 dollar-for-dollar matching fund has been established to continue his pro-life work in NYC. Visit https://www.compasscarecommunity.com/nyc/ to contribute to saving women and preborn children from abortion in memory of Chris Slattery's impactful legacy.

