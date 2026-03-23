Compassion in Action: The Village at Willow Crossings Honored for Supporting Associates in Times of Need

MANSFIELD, Mass., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benchmark Senior Living, a leading senior living provider in the Northeast, today announced that The Village at Willow Crossings, a Benchmark Assisted Living and Mind & Memory Care community in Mansfield, Mass., has received the company's 2025 One Company Fund Award.

Benchmark's One Company Fund is a nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to associates facing unexpected hardships, including natural disasters, personal crises and other challenges. Established in 2007 as a senior living industry first, the Fund supports the associates across Benchmark's 70 communities who deliver exceptional resident experiences. Over the past 18 years, the Fund has distributed more than $4.4 million in grants to more than 3,250 recipients.

The One Company Fund Award recognizes a community that demonstrates compassion, generosity and shared responsibility by rallying together to support associates in need. Through their collective efforts, they bring Benchmark's belief in caring for one another to life and show how associates are Better Together.

The Village at Willow Crossings was recognized at Benchmark's 23rd Annual Awards Gala on March 5, 2026 for wholeheartedly embracing the Fund's mission and going above and beyond to not only meet, but exceed fundraising goals through ardent advocacy.

In 2025, thanks in part to Willow Crossings' efforts, a record-breaking $962,000 was raised – nearly 30% more than the previous year.

Executive Director Anne DeMinico who has been with Willow Crossings for more than 14 years accepted the award on behalf of the community.

"Each year, our team looks forward to finding creative ways to support the One Company Fund together," said DeMinico. "It's truly a community-wide effort that brings us closer because we see firsthand the impact it has in supporting the people we care deeply about when they need it most."

More than half of Willow Crossings associates participated through recurring payroll contributions, while additional funds were raised through sponsorships and a variety of creative events. These included a friendly "Manager Wars" fundraiser, where the supervisor who raised the most money "won" the privilege of being the target for water balloon tosses from residents and associates, as well as memorial donations made in honor of former residents by grateful families.

Beyond fundraising, the Willow Crossings team also advocated for colleagues in need, helping associates apply for and secure nearly $30,000 in grants.

Company founder, chairman and CEO Tom Grape added, "The compassion and dedication our associates bring to their work each day are truly inspiring and a powerful expression of our purpose – transforming lives through human connection. That commitment is felt across all 70 communities we serve, and our annual awards gala is an opportunity to celebrate that impact. I couldn't be prouder of this year's honorees."

The Village at Willow Crossings is also nationally recognized for excellence in senior living, having earned U.S. News & World Report Best Senior Living honors for four consecutive years, based on comprehensive resident and family feedback.

The community offers a full continuum of care, from independent assisted living to specialized memory care for those living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. The community features chef-prepared dining, personalized support, engaging social programs, scheduled transportation and assistance with daily living activities such as dressing and medication management.

Residents enjoy a vibrant lifestyle on a 20-acre campus with amenities including an indoor swimming pool, English pub, tea room, bocce court, and multiple outdoor patios for grilling, gathering and recreation.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 70 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 7,200 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 29 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 18 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2025, Benchmark communities received 67 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

Media Contact

Carol Arnold, Benchmark Senior Living, 1 6035020469, [email protected], http://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com

SOURCE Benchmark Senior Living