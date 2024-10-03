Compax Holding Acquires NTS Retail to Strengthen Customer Experience and Omnichannel Management

"This acquisition represents a natural progression in our partnership with NTS Retail, and we're thrilled to integrate their cutting-edge retail solutions into our broader digital BSS," said Leopold Kojeder, CEO of Compax Holding. Post this

By integrating NTS Retail's proven solutions into its BSS portfolio, Compax Holding is extending its customer experience management capabilities to serve the growing markets of mobile operators and advanced Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) solution providers. The acquisition positions both companies to offer unique end-to-end customer journey support, from in-store interactions to digital touchpoints.

The combination of the two solutions will provide a seamless integration of the extended physical retail presence, dealer and reseller networks, and advanced stock management and omnichannel capabilities. This enables operators to bridge the gap between physical and digital channels and deliver smooth customer journeys.

"This acquisition represents a natural progression in our partnership with NTS Retail, and we're thrilled to integrate their cutting-edge retail solutions into our broader digital BSS," said Leopold Kojeder, CEO of Compax Holding. "Together, we're delivering the tools that service providers need to create seamless customer experiences, whether in-store, online, or through their resellers."

"NTS Retail has always been dedicated to delivering exceptional value to our customers and partners in the industry. As a part of the Compax family, we are not simply forming a partnership, but fully integrating our strengths to expand our capabilities, enhance our offerings, and advance our mission with even greater support," said Günther Schrammel, CEO of NTS Retail. "We are confident that this integration will bring tremendous benefits to our stakeholders while preserving the core values that have fueled our success in the industry."

This acquisition marks a major step forward in Compax Holding's strategy to provide telecom operators with end-to-end solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry. By enhancing the in-store and digital customer experience, both companies are well-positioned to support the next generation of telecom services in key growth markets.

About Compax Holding

Compax Holding is a leading provider of innovative BSS/OSS solutions, empowering telecommunications companies worldwide to streamline operations, enhance customer experience, and drive business growth. With a focus on agility, modularity, and cutting-edge technology, CompaxDigital delivers solutions that meet the evolving needs of the modern telecom industry.

About NTS Retail

NTS Retail is a leading software provider specializing in retail management and in-store software solutions for the telecom industry. Renowned telco brands rely on NTS Retail's platform to manage their daily retail management, store operations, stock management, and fulfillment processes.

