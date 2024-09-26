CompaxDigital and Calix Announce Partnership to Transform Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) Service Delivery

"With rapid cloud and broadband platform innovation from Calix and CompaxDigital's agile, automation-driven BSS platform, the combined solution is set to dramatically improve automation levels, customer experience, and time-to-market for service providers of all sizes." Post this

CompaxDigital provides comprehensive support for all service types, including mobile and multi-tenancy, with digital workflow automation capabilities to uniquely support the expansion of FTTH operators seeking to go beyond traditional fiber-based service models.

"With FTTH market growth expected to continue for decades to come, we are thrilled to partner with CompaxDigital to create new opportunities for broadband service providers (BSPs)," said Stephen Eyre, Calix Partner Community Vice President. "This partnership is especially timely as BSPs expand their service models to include over-the-top (OTT) and managed service offerings and expand their market opportunities with innovations that make it easier to serve MDU buildings. We look forward to the positive impact we will make together for our joint customers."

"CompaxDigital sees this partnership as a strategic move to capitalize on the rapidly growing U.S. fiber market," says Richard Coleman, CompaxDigital VP Sales Americas. "With rapid cloud and broadband platform innovation from Calix and CompaxDigital's agile, automation-driven BSS platform, the combined solution is set to dramatically improve automation levels, customer experience, and time-to-market for service providers of all sizes."

About CompaxDigital

CompaxDigital is a leading provider of innovative BSS/OSS solutions, empowering telecommunications companies worldwide to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive business growth. With a focus on agility, modularity, and cutting-edge technology, CompaxDigital delivers solutions that meet the evolving needs of the modern telecom industry.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) is a leading provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable service providers to deliver broadband connectivity and exceptional subscriber experiences. Calix is dedicated to helping its customers build more efficient, scalable, and profitable networks.

For more information, please visit www.calix.com and www.compaxdigital.com.

Media Contact

Maria Kozlova, CompaxDigital, 43 43 699 168 051 80, [email protected], https://compaxdigital.com/

SOURCE CompaxDigital