CompaxDigital and Calix Announce Partnership to Transform Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) Service Delivery

HILLSBORO, Ore., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CompaxDigital, a global leader in genuine SaaS business support systems (BSS), today announced a partnership with Calix, a leading platform, cloud, and managed services company. This collaboration brings together CompaxDigital's cutting-edge BSS platform with the Calix Broadband Platform to offer an unparalleled service delivery experience for Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) providers across the U.S. market.
CompaxDigital will work with Calix to integrate its BSS platform with Calix Cloud® to support zero-touch device provisioning and a unified customer experience. The partnership will also focus on emerging access models such as open access networks and multi-dwelling unit (MDU) access, catering to the evolving needs of the market. These models represent a significant opportunity for service providers to expand their reach and offer more flexible, scalable solutions.
CompaxDigital provides comprehensive support for all service types, including mobile and multi-tenancy, with digital workflow automation capabilities to uniquely support the expansion of FTTH operators seeking to go beyond traditional fiber-based service models.
"With FTTH market growth expected to continue for decades to come, we are thrilled to partner with CompaxDigital to create new opportunities for broadband service providers (BSPs)," said Stephen Eyre, Calix Partner Community Vice President. "This partnership is especially timely as BSPs expand their service models to include over-the-top (OTT) and managed service offerings and expand their market opportunities with innovations that make it easier to serve MDU buildings. We look forward to the positive impact we will make together for our joint customers."
"CompaxDigital sees this partnership as a strategic move to capitalize on the rapidly growing U.S. fiber market," says Richard Coleman, CompaxDigital VP Sales Americas. "With rapid cloud and broadband platform innovation from Calix and CompaxDigital's agile, automation-driven BSS platform, the combined solution is set to dramatically improve automation levels, customer experience, and time-to-market for service providers of all sizes."
About CompaxDigital
CompaxDigital is a leading provider of innovative BSS/OSS solutions, empowering telecommunications companies worldwide to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive business growth. With a focus on agility, modularity, and cutting-edge technology, CompaxDigital delivers solutions that meet the evolving needs of the modern telecom industry.
About Calix
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) is a leading provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable service providers to deliver broadband connectivity and exceptional subscriber experiences. Calix is dedicated to helping its customers build more efficient, scalable, and profitable networks.
