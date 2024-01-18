CompaxDigital Holding Acquires i-new Unified Mobile Solution

"The acquisition of i-new is a perfect fit in our overall strategy to increase our standing as a global player in BSS/OSS," states Leopold Kojederm, CEO of CompaxDigital Holding Post this

"MVNO in a Box" Growth Vehicle for Mobile Communications Market

Under the leadership of new management and strengthened by a powerful company, i-new is driving forward its growth course in a targeted manner and with a clearly defined concept: "MVNO in a Box"— software, IT services, and domain expertise for modern mobile network operators worldwide.

Over the past four months, Frank von Seth has worked with CompaxDigital as an expert in business development and internationalization for the IT company. His appointment to the new position at i-new also closes a personal career circle: i-new was previously part of cyan AG, which Frank von Seth led as former CEO for the past three years. Like CompaxDigital's existing solutions for the mobile communications market, MVNO in a Box is an easy, fast and agile solution, helping mobile operators unlock their digital potential.

Kojeder: Together Increasing our Standing as a Global Player

"The acquisition of i-new is a perfect fit in our overall strategy to increase our standing as a global player in BSS/OSS. We can combine our agile and well-established AAX4 software with the market reach and service-oriented approach of i-new. Together and with more than 30 years' experience both companies will be a stalwart partner in a complex world," says Leopold Kojeder, CEO of CompaxDigital Holding.

Frank von Seth, CEO, of i-new, comments, "The partnership between i-new and Compax brings two ideally suited companies into a joint organization. We are looking forward to the coming months with much excitement."

"Companies of all sizes in different industries realize every day how much they need innovative solutions. We want to be the best partner for this need," comments, i-new COO, Deniz Beskök.

Media Contact

Beth Mayhew, CompaxDigital, 1 703-651-2667, [email protected], https://compaxdigital.com/

SOURCE CompaxDigital