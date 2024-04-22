CompaxDigital Joins Fiber Broadband Association to Help Advance Access to Reliable Broadband and Digital Equity

"Together, the Fiber Broadband Association and CompaxDigital will work to provide advocacy, education, and resources for advancing fiber broadband technology to close the digital equity gap and create a better quality of life for everyone." Post this

For over 30 years, CompaxDigital has been a leading provider of billing and customer management software. Amid a surge in fiber broadband adoption fueled by increased government investment, CompaxDigital is rapidly expanding its presence in the growing US market. As fiber broadband providers navigate the complexities of a rapidly evolving industry, many find themselves hindered by outdated or inflexible software solutions. CompaxDigital's cloud-based, multi-tenant platform empowers providers to innovate and grow, allowing them to easily add new business segments including B2B or open access, brands, or products—such as mobility —while maintaining an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences.

"We are delighted to be a part of the Fiber Broadband Association," said Robin Laliberte, Senior Vice President of Sales at CompaxDigital. "The FBA and its members are at the forefront of fiber broadband innovation, and we couldn't be more excited to work with this exceptional community to expand fiber broadband adoption across the United States."

About CompaxDigital

CompaxDigital, a trailblazer in cloud-native BSS platforms, is transforming the industry with its cutting-edge software and agile delivery expertise. Backed by three decades of experience delivering mission-critical projects, CompaxDigital empowers tier-one communication service providers globally with state-of-the-art technology that enables revenue-generating business transformations and elevates the overall customer experience. Our platform, rooted in a cloud-native and microservices-based architecture, ensures seamless, workflow-driven customer, product, revenue, and business process management for all lines of business including B2B, B2C, B2G, and B2B2X. Learn more at compaxdigital.com.

About the Fiber Broadband Association

The Fiber Broadband Association is the largest and only trade association that represents the complete fiber ecosystem of service providers, manufacturers, industry experts, and deployment specialists dedicated to the advancement of fiber broadband deployment and the pursuit of a world where communications are limitless, advancing quality of life and digital equity anywhere and everywhere. The Fiber Broadband Association helps providers, communities, and policymakers make informed decisions about how, where, and why to build better fiber broadband networks. Since 2001, these companies, organizations, and members have worked with communities and consumers in mind to build the critical infrastructure that provides the economic and societal benefits that only fiber can deliver. The Fiber Broadband Association is part of the Fibre Council Global Alliance, which is a platform of six global FTTH Councils in North America, LATAM, Europe, MEA, APAC, and South Africa. Learn more at fiberbroadband.org.

