CompaxDigital Partners with ALLO Fiber for a Transformational BSS Deployment

This ground-up transformation project implies the replacement of ALLO Fiber's legacy systems with CompaxDigital's modern BSS/OSS platform, designed to support zero-touch fulfillment, expedite B2B orders, and offer full support for all ALLO customers and services within a unified platform.

In addition to the BSS capabilities, CompaxDigital will deliver comprehensive service management/OSS features, including master address and service availability management. The solution will also provide automated service fulfillment and flow-through integration with Calix systems, along with a state-of-the-art Field Services Management solution. This ensures that ALLO Fiber can maintain high standards of service quality and operational efficiency as they scale.

The CompaxDigital BSS will also support all customer interaction channels used by ALLO Fiber, including web, point of sale, and mobile apps. This multi-channel approach guarantees a consistent and superior customer experience, regardless of how customers choose to engage with ALLO Fiber's services.

CompaxDigital recognizes the strategic opportunity in the rapidly growing US fiber market, where mid-sized and smaller companies are expanding quickly. Traditional BSS/OSS systems often struggle to keep pace with these dynamic market demands. CompaxDigital's agile delivery approach and innovative solutions position the company as a key player in this space, offering unparalleled value and performance.

"CompaxDigital has showcased outstanding BSS/OSS platform capabilities along with unmatched flexibility and agility in addressing our complex requirements," said Nick Colton, Vice President of IT at ALLO Fiber. "This deployment is poised to revolutionize ALLO Fiber's operations, driving seamless efficiency and ensuring exceptional service delivery to our rapidly expanding customer base."

"We are excited to partner with ALLO Fiber on this transformational project," said Richard Coleman, CompaxDigital's VP of Sales - Americas. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering advanced solutions that not only meet the needs of today's fast-paced telecom industry but also position our clients for future success. The US fiber market is booming right now, and we are eager to help companies like ALLO Fiber achieve their goals with our next-generation BSS/OSS fully agile platform."

About CompaxDigital

CompaxDigital is a leading provider of innovative BSS/OSS solutions, empowering telecommunications companies worldwide to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive business growth. With a focus on agility, modularity, and cutting-edge technology, CompaxDigital delivers solutions that meet the evolving needs of the modern telecom industry.

About ALLO Fiber

ALLO Fiber, a leader in providing fiber-optic services, has been dedicated to delivering world-class communications and entertainment services since 2003. With a commitment to building Gigabit communities, ALLO serves over 45 communities across Nebraska, Colorado, Arizona, Missouri, Iowa, and Kansas. ALLO is known for its reliable fiber networks and customized technology solutions that support businesses of all sizes. For more information, visit AlloFiber.com.

