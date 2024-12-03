CompaxDigital Teams Up with T-Mobile USA to Empower MVNOs with Innovative BSS/OSS Solutions

"This exciting collaboration underscores T-Mobile's commitment to customer-centric solutions and will enable CompaxDigital to deliver exceptional connectivity, remove barriers to innovation, and create more opportunities as their customers evolve," said Dan Thygesen, SVP & GM of T-Mobile Wholesale. Post this

"For us it is the beginning to enter officially into the US market, as we now have the backing of such a fantastic collaborator" said Frank von Seth, CEO of i-new at CompaxDigital. "Our work with T-Mobile is a testament to our dedication to providing MVNOs and BrandVNOs with the best tools and solutions available. Together, we will enable a new era of connectivity that prioritizes flexibility, scalability, and customer satisfaction."

Dan Thygesen, SVP & GM of T-Mobile Wholesale and head of T-Mobile's growing wholesale business, added, "We are thrilled to join with CompaxDigital to empower MVNOs with America's largest 5G network. This exciting collaboration underscores T-Mobile's commitment to customer-centric solutions and will enable CompaxDigital to deliver exceptional connectivity, remove barriers to innovation, and create more opportunities as their customers evolve."

The collaboration between CompaxDigital and T-Mobile is set to launch in the first months of 2025, with initial MVNOs and BrandVNOs expected to be onboarded swiftly, allowing them to offer competitive services with unmatched support.

About CompaxDigital

CompaxDigital is a pioneering technology company specializing in BSS/OSS solutions for telecommunications and digital service providers. With a focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions, Compax enables its partners to adapt to the evolving landscape of connectivity.

