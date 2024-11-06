Compelling Memoir is a Product of God's Grace and Provision in the Author's Life, a Journey Spanning From Egypt to the United States

Xulon Press presents an inspiring personal story detailing God's remarkable fingerprint in a Middle Eastern woman's extraordinary life.
LONGWOOD, Fla., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Ezies Ebrahim shares her powerful life story in From Pain Into Glorious Hope: A Middle Eastern Woman Testifies of God's Faithfulness Through Her Life ($28.99, paperback, 9798868505706; $40.49, hardcover, 9798868505713; $9.99, e-book, 9798868505720).
Ebrahim's story leads readers through her life of adventures as she grows from a normal teenager in Alexandria, Egypt to a pioneer in the mental health field as an Arabian Gulf national. Her gift for sharing God's abundant love with everyone she meets is both inspiring and encouraging. The challenges she encounters and God's miraculous answers to prayer will strengthen one's faith and make readers marvel at such a great God she serves. Ebrahim leads others by example as she continues to travel the world helping struggling women find the only Savior, recording radio and television programs in Arabic, and taking God's message of hope for the hopeless into many dark places.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Ebrahim said,
"God was my first inspiration to write this book because of His powerful story in my life. His incredible grace, healing, mercy, victory and miraculous work were my strongest inspiration. My personal interactions and relationships with the precious people in this book also motivated me to tell these stories. Finally, my wonderful friends and pastors who journeyed with me over the years greatly encouraged me to write about God's remarkable fingerprints in my life."
Ezies Ebrahim was born in Alexandria, Egypt, the daughter of an important Christian politician. She married young and had two sons, Samuel and Daniel. As an Arabian Gulf national, she was able to open the first Christian bookstore in the Arabian Gulf states. Later she moved to the United States with her two sons for their education and for her own higher education. After a few years, she returned to the Arabian Gulf to open the first mental health clinic in Bahrain as a Christian woman. Ebrahim holds an M.A. in mental health and family counseling with an advanced degree as a trauma specialist through the program of continuous medical education (CME) in the Arabian Gulf. Before coming to the United States, she worked for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Embassy as a cultural relations specialist and protocol assistant. Recently, she has written and recorded many devotional programs for Arabic radio and TV, and she teaches, disciples, mentors, and counsels English and Arabic-speaking people in the United States and abroad. She is a conference speaker who brings Arabic cultural awareness to Americans, mental health education, and biblical truth all over the world. In addition to being a proud mother and grandmother, Ebrahim enjoys cooking, entertaining, planning events, the beach, kayaking, watching sports and has traveled to 33 countries. She continually strives to learn and obey God in her daily life.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. From Pain Into Glorious Hope: A Middle Eastern Woman Testifies of God's Faithfulness Through Her Life is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
