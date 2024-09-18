Compelling Personal Memoir: Former Singer, Dancer and Top Vegas Entertainer Follows God's Path, Turns Trauma to Triumph

"My inspiration to write about my life experience came from the Grace of God. When you go through tragedy and strife, you will need time to heal your mind and body." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Fader said, "My inspiration to write about my life experience came from the Grace of God. When you go through tragedy and strife, you will need time to heal your mind and body. Also, you will need to heal your Spirit. Life is a journey, and each of us has a story. This is mine. Truly, ALL THINGS are possible with God. Our objective is to learn to trust in the spiritual process and heal through forgiveness. Consciously commit to seek and find God. For me, finding God is a daily gift, as necessary as breathing in and out. Leading with God as your true North, your Compass, you will overcome real life obstacles. My goal is to help others explore faith and learn to rely on the teachings in the Bible as the Greatest Guidebook for Living. To accept the Bible as the Word of God. To allow God to do Miracles in your life!"

Debra Lee Fader is an internationally awarded entertainer, author, and community leader. More than this, she is a servant of God. Fader champions the need for faith in all aspects of living, believes in the power to start over, and come back-no matter what your age or circumstance. With her experience as a professional theatrical artist for years, her hobby is teaching various principles of stage performance through community theater. Fader devotes her talent as a Director, Performer and Producer of Family Entertainment, and events-for all ages.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Walk By Faith: With God as Your Compass is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Debra Lee Fader, Salem Author Services, (320) 226-1195, [email protected], www.queenofkindness.org

