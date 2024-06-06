A growing trend shows Google users migrating to Microsoft. Microsoft proves especially advantageous for growing businesses, organizations with complex needs, and companies that need secure solutions to support remote work. Post this

"A growing trend shows Google users migrating to Microsoft. Microsoft proves especially advantageous for growing businesses, organizations with complex needs, and companies that need secure solutions to support remote work," explained Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Compelling Reasons Why Companies Switch to Office 365 from Google Workspace."

Powerful Security and Compliance Features

"In an increasingly dangerous digital world, companies cannot afford to minimize the importance of cyber security. Regulatory compliance also factors significantly into the choice of tools, particularly for organizations in highly regulated industries such as finance and healthcare."

Desktop Applications Provide Necessary Flexibility

"Workers using Office 365 move seamlessly among web-based, desktop, and mobile versions of the apps. Online and desktop versions of the apps both offer full functionality. For instance, a sales representative can easily create or edit a PowerPoint presentation with no limitations while in the airplane en route to a client meeting."

Enhanced Scalability and Integration

"Office 365 provides a wide range of plans with varying features and storage limits, making it a good fit for large organizations or growing companies. Additionally, Microsoft enables companies to optimize spending by mixing and matching licenses. For example, businesses can purchase different types of licenses for different users, depending on roles and responsibilities."

Factors to Consider as Companies Switch to Office 365 from Google Workspace

Keep in mind that a successful migration requires careful planning. While challenging, this process provides a perfect opportunity to jump start information governance while improving productivity and security. Partnering with proven migration experts gives you access to powerful tools and expertise gained from hundreds of successful Office 365 migrations.

