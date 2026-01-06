Compete Sports Performance & Rehab: Raising the Bar for Athletic Performance & Rehab in Orange County

From milestone moments to major league breakthroughs, Compete athletes are dominating the national and international stage

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compete Sports Performance & Rehab is making headlines in 2025 as its athletes continue to reach elite milestones across hockey, figure skating, volleyball, and emerging sports—cementing Compete's reputation as one of Orange County's premier destinations for high-performance training and rehabilitation.

Founded and led by Chris Phillips, Compete Sports Performance & Rehab delivers professional-level care to athletes from youth competitors to NCAA, NHL, and Olympic athletes. Phillips brings decades of elite experience across professional and international sports, including work with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, Washington Capitals, and U.S. and Czech Figure Skating at the 2003 Stanley Cup Finals and the 2022 Winter Olympics. That experience drives Compete's mission to deliver proven professional sports care and performance systems to the local community and has become a launchpad for athletes striving to compete—and win—at the highest levels.

2025 Compete Standout Athlete Achievements

Compete athletes are turning preparation into performance, achieving major career-defining moments this year, including:

Jonathan Blum celebrated his 1,000th professional hockey game and continues his 17th pro season, a testament to longevity and durability at the highest level.

Zeev Buium made his NHL playoff debut with the Minnesota Wild after being selected in the first round of the NHL Draft, marking a major step in his professional career.

Colton Huard made his professional debut with the Charlotte Checkers (AHL) and signed with the Florida Panthers.

Jason Stefanek scored his first NCAA goal for Dartmouth College, currently ranked among the top ten teams in the nation.

Ten Compete athletes committed to collegiate programs, including University of Minnesota Duluth, North Dakota State University, and Rochester Institute of Technology.

Alexa Riddoch placed 4th at the British National Figure Skating Championships, competing among the world's top skaters.

Gabby Kaplan and Carter Griffin advanced to the U.S. Figure Skating National Championships and competed in their first international event.

Noah Davidson made his debut with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the WHL.

Julia Kakkis recorded her 1,000th career assist for Brown University's Women's Volleyball team.

Chris Cortez, AB Villon, and Kyle O'Brien represented Team USA at the Omega Ball World Invitational, showcasing excellence in emerging sports.

Performance That Extends Careers

Beyond podium finishes and professional debuts, Compete Sports Performance & Rehab has guided numerous athletes through successful return-to-play journeys following serious injuries, including ACL tears, hip labral tears, and shoulder labral tears—reinforcing Compete's integrated approach to rehabilitation, performance, and long-term athletic durability.

Innovation Meets Elite Training

Compete continues to push the performance envelope through cutting-edge technology, including the OxeFit XS1 trainer, which uses advanced analytics to individualize training, track progress, and optimize outcomes for both rehabilitation and peak performance. Compete also utilizes Hawkins Dynamics force plates to track performance gains and test injured athletes to determine if they are ready to return to play.

National Media Recognition

Compete Sports Performance & Rehab and founder Chris Phillips have been featured in prominent national and regional outlets, including The New York Times / The Athletic, USA News, AP News, and SoCal Journal. Recent coverage spotlighted Zeev Buium's preparation for his first full NHL season, offering an inside look at the performance philosophy driving Compete's success.

Coming Soon: Built to Last

Expanding his impact beyond the gym, Chris Phillips will soon release Built to Last: The Real Path to Athletic Performance and Longevity, a short book focused on sustainable performance, injury resilience, and long-term athletic success.

About Compete Performance & Rehab

Founded in 2009, Compete Performance & Rehab delivers professional-grade sports performance training and rehabilitation to athletes of all ages and levels. With facilities in Lake Forest and Yorba Linda, Compete has worked with over 5,000 clients, helped more than 200 athletes earn college scholarships, and supported athletes competing at the Olympic, NHL, and AHL levels. By combining elite experience, advanced technology, and a community-focused mission, Compete is redefining what's possible in sports performance and rehabilitation across Orange County.

