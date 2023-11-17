Competitive Social Ventures Secures a Pickle and Social Venue in Alpharetta GA

"We are excited to bring our third brand in the Competitive Social Ventures portfolio to Alpharetta, a city who has supported both Fairway Social and Roaring Social so well." - Neal Freeman, CEO, Founder, and Partner of CSV Post this

The venue will feature eight-indoor and six-outdoor premier pickleball courts. The venue will also include a full-service 14,000 square-foot indoor restaurant & rooftop bar. The venue will have chef-inspired meals and curated beverages, an ACL Cornhole Yard, a live music stage and private event spaces.

"We are excited to bring our third brand in the Competitive Social Ventures portfolio to Alpharetta, a city who has supported both Fairway Social and Roaring Social so well," said Neal Freeman, CEO, Founder, and Partner of CSV. "Alpharetta has been so welcoming to us; we have decided to bring our Corporate Headquarters to the city as well so we can give all of our new associates the same welcome."

"Being headquartered in Alpharetta, it was crucial for us to pinpoint a location for Pickle and Social that seamlessly showcases all three brands within a mile radius," said Joe Reardon, President and COO of Competitive Social Ventures. "This site not only meets but exceeds every criteria for consumers, social enthusiasts, eatertainment seekers, and pickleball players across North Georgia.

Reardon adds, "We are thrilled about the upcoming opening of our sister Pickle and Social in Gwinnett this December, and with the optimal location now secured in our backyard, we are poised for swift progress. Alpharetta has proven to be an invaluable strategic partner, and our relationship with the city has been nothing short of exceptional."

CSV holds a robust track record in the hospitality industry, currently operating three successful eatertainment venues in the Atlanta area - Fairway Social Alpharetta, Roaring Social Alpharetta, and Fairway Social Trilith, with its first Pickle and Social venue in Gwinnett scheduled to open in early December.

"Alpharetta has been a great city for CSV with incredible support from local residents and corporations headquartered in the city," said Brian Harper, CSV's Senior VP of Sales and Marketing. "With the amount of new construction from class A office space to residential housing around the site, Pickle and Social will be a great amenity for the growth of the community. There has been a ton of anticipation for Pickle and Social to come to Alpharetta and we couldn't be more excited to see it come to life."

The company is now expanding across the country. Alpharetta is one of 11 new CSV venues being built in major markets across the U.S., joined by Texas (2), Scottsdale, Florida, and South Carolina, with land already secured and ready for build-out. The developments include:

Seven Pickle and Social Venues - featuring world-class indoor and outdoor pickleball courts and in most cases four luxury Fairway simulator bays plus craft food, signature drinks, and live entertainment.

Two Fairway Social Venues – indoor/outdoor eatertainment venues featuring virtual and simulated games of football, golf, soccer, and carnival games plus craft food and drinks.

Two Roaring Social Venues – offering a speakeasy vibe with live music, food, cocktails, and entertainment in major markets across the U.S.

CSV is known as a leader in the eatertainment space due in part to company executives' deep expertise and skilled innovation in the Food, Beverage and Hospitality industries. Their focus is on creating competitive social entertainment brands that both benefit local investors and supercharge the company's long-term growth.

CSV is offering accredited investors the opportunity to engage in the company's growth as well as the explosion of Pickleball with an offering for this venue as a standalone offering.

"The chance to engage local founding members for investment has been a game-changer for our brand. In an industry saturated with indoor-only pickleball facilities and membership-heavy models, we take pride in offering a unique blend of food and beverage, pickleball, ACL corn hole, live entertainment, and table tennis, setting us apart as true industry innovators," said Reardon.

Alpharetta/Atlanta area investors interested in learning more about Pickle and Social and the CSV family of eatertainment brands, may visit https://www.competitivesocialventures.com/investors.htm.

About Competitive Social Ventures

Competitive Social Ventures was founded with a vision to create competitive social entertainment brands and supercharge their long-term growth. In an industry positioned for expansion, our partners saw an opportunity to build a company unlike any other, with a family of distinct but complementary brands encouraging play.

Pickle and Social, Fairway Social, and Roaring Social, are all uniquely themed entertainment venues centered around shared experiences, premium food and beverage offerings, and live entertainment. Learn more about how you can partner with CSV here.

About Pickle and Social

If you are looking to #BeMoreSocial, look no further. Pickle and Social is the ultimate hangout spot, combining craft food, signature drinks, live entertainment, and world-class indoor and outdoor pickleball courts. Whether one comes for the competition or stays for the music, we have something fun for everyone.

P&S boasts state-of-the-art, true pickleball courts along with a variety of options to engage in the fastest-growing sport in the world. Play with your friends or come compete with lessons, leagues, and tournaments. Or join us to play on our ACL Cornhole Yard or Central Park with all the other yard games we offer. Learn more at http://www.pickleandsocial.com.

About Fairway Social

Fairway Social began as an idea: to create an amazing sport and the entertainment-themed destination where family and friends of all ages and skill levels could come together for fun and shared experiences. Through thoughtful design, Fairway Social offers a multitude of activities, from competitive games on world-class Full Swing simulators to American Cornhole League sanctioned events and outdoor music. Whatever your speed, Fairway Social has something for you. Learn more at http://www.fairway-social.com.

About Roaring Social

Roaring Social started as an attitude. Life should be fun and memorable. Roaring Social and its speakeasy allure is all that and more, created as an unequaled destination where friends, family, and cohorts come together to experience the unexpected and the unforgettable. Through masterful conception and design, it is an unmatched celebration of live music, food, drink, entertainment, and more. Learn more at http://www.roaring-social.com.

Contact:

Gianna Mazur, Marketing Coordinator

[email protected]

Brian Harper, General Partner, SVP of Sales & Marketing

Point of Contact for Sales & Events for all CSV Venues

[email protected]

Joe Reardon, General Partner, President, COO

[email protected]

Media Contact

Leslie Komet Ausburn, Komet Marketing Communications, Inc, 2103268992, [email protected], kometcommunications.com

SOURCE Competitive Social Ventures