Competitve Social Ventures Invites Local Investors to Invest in Scottsdale Pickle and Social Entertainment Venue

Pickle and Social Scottsdale will offer a unique blend of craft food, signature drinks, live entertainment, world–class indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, and more.

"There has been tremendous interest among investors who see the financial opportunity in investing in what is definitively the fastest growing sport in America," said Joe Reardon, President/COO of CSV. "Until now, there hasn't been much of an opportunity for individual investors to take part, so we're incredibly pleased to invite the Scottsdale community to have a stake in such an exciting best-in-class venture in their own backyard."

CSV has a strong track record in the hospitality space, currently operating three successful eatertainment venues in the Atlanta area - Fairway Social Alpharetta, Roaring Social Alpharetta, and Fairway Social Trilith, with its first Pickle and Social scheduled to open in Gwinnett later this year.

The company is now expanding across the country. Scottsdale is one of 11 new CSV venues being built in major markets across the U.S., joined by Texas (2), Louisville, Alpharetta, Florida, and South Carolina, with land already secured and ready for build-out. The developments include:

Seven Pickle and Social Venues - featuring world-class indoor and outdoor pickleball courts and in most cases four luxury Fairway simulator bays plus craft food, signature drinks, and live entertainment.

Two Fairway Social Venues – indoor/outdoor eatertainment venues featuring virtual and simulated games of football, golf, soccer, and carnival games plus craft food and drinks.

Two Roaring Social Venues – offering a speakeasy vibe with live music, food, cocktails, and entertainment in major markets across the U.S.

"We're excited for Scottsdale residents and visitors to experience our new Pickle & Social venue when it opens next year," said Brian Harper, SVP of Sales & Marketing for CSV. "It's pickleball plus, so you don't have to be an avid player to enjoy your time there. We will have live music, corn hole, ping pong, Fairway Social luxury simulator bays and so much more. And our expertise in craft food and signature drinks will satisfy foodies and cocktail enthusiasts as well."

CSV is known as a trailblazer in the eatertainment space due in part to company executives' deep expertise and skilled innovation the in Food and Beverage and Hospitality industries. Their focus is on creating competitive social entertainment brands that both benefit local investors and supercharge the company's long-term growth.

Scottsdale area investors interested in learning more about Pickle and Social and the CSV family of eatertainment brands, may visit https://www.competitivesocialventures.com/investors.htm.

About Competitive Social Ventures

Competitive Social Ventures was founded with a vision to create competitive social entertainment brands and supercharge their long-term growth. In an industry positioned for expansion, our partners saw an opportunity to build a company unlike any other, with a family of distinct but complementary brands encouraging play.

Fairway Social, Roaring Social, and Pickle and Social are all uniquely themed entertainment venues centered around shared experiences, premium food and beverage offerings, and live entertainment. Learn more about how you can partner with CSV here.

About Fairway Social

Fairway Social began as an idea: to create an amazing sport and the entertainment-themed destination where family and friends of all ages and skill levels could come together for fun and shared experiences. Through thoughtful design, Fairway Social offers a multitude of activities, from competitive games on world-class Full Swing simulators to American Cornhole League-sanctioned events and outdoor music. Whatever your speed, Fairway Social has something for you. Learn more at http://www.fairway-social.com.

About Roaring Social

Roaring Social started as an attitude. Life should be fun and memorable. Roaring Social and its speakeasy allure is all that and more, created as an unequaled destination where friends, family, and cohorts come together to experience the unexpected and the unforgettable. Through masterful conception and design, it is an unmatched celebration of live music, food, drink, entertainment, and more. Learn more at http://www.roaring-social.com.

About Pickle and Social

If you are looking to #BeMoreSocial, look no further. Pickle and Social is the ultimate hangout spot, combining craft food, signature drinks, live entertainment, and world-class indoor and outdoor pickleball courts. Whether one comes for the competition or stays for the music, we have something fun for everyone.

P&S boasts state-of-the-art, true pickleball courts along with a variety of options to engage in the fastest-growing sport in the world. Play with your friends or come compete with lessons, leagues, and tournaments. Or join us to play on our ACL Cornhole Yard or Central Park with all the other yard games we offer. Learn more at http://www.pickleandsocial.com.

